The fourth annual "Appademy Awards" were held virtually on June 25 to recognize the best apps created by colleges and universities.

Penn State's "Penn State Go" app was nominated alongside apps by CETYS Universidad, Northern Arizona University and Cypress College for the Best Student-Driven App. Penn State Go took second place behind Cypress College, according to a Penn State News release.

There have been more than 50,000 downloads of Penn State Go in both the Google Play and the Apple App Stores since it was launched in January 2020.

The app, which includes Canvas, bus routes, grades, class schedules and more, also added a campus selection feature in mid-May. Penn State News said this addition allows students to receive important messages and other information specific to their campus via the app.

Student feedback has also played a role in the app's development, according to the release, and students are able to leave suggestions on how to improve their experiences using it.

More information can be found on the Penn State Go website.