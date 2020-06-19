Penn State Learning, a tutoring resource in the university’s Office of Undergraduate Education, announced it will implement various new services for students in the summer semester, according to a Penn State News release.

Among these services are a new web page with links to an array of academic resources and a "New Students and Families" page where people can sign up to learn about the operation of Penn State tutoring via a Zoom call with a tutor.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Student Affairs announces return of virtual office hours Penn State Student Affairs announced Thursday it will be holding virtual office hours to add…

According to the news release, Penn State Learning is also offering guided study groups led by students who have taken certain chemistry and physics courses. Zoom links for these groups can be found on the Canvas pages of participating course sections.

A student support page has also been developed to help students navigate various resources and engagement opportunities.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Students seeking math or writing help can schedule Zoom appointments with university tutors through Starfish as usual. Study Smarter Workshops are also returning this summer and will be held on six different days in July.