Illuminated by fluorescent lights and glued to the cedar podium at the front of the room, Yessenia Funes led a conversation with nearly 70 members of the Penn State community to advocate that the time to act on climate change is now.

From late January to April, the Penn State Council of Sustainable Leaders (CSL) is scheduled to host 10 sustainability showcases to “make connections between faculty research, personal and professional interest, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals while broadening the discourse surrounding sustainability,” according to its website’s description of the events.

CSL's program, “Envisioning Environmental Justice in the Era of Climate Change,” hosts guest speakers to inform and encourage students to get involved in environmental sustainability and advocacy within the Penn State community — with the first of these guest speakers being Funes.

Funes is a New York-based journalist “covering the intersection where race and the environment meet,” according to her personal website. By advocating for the knowledge of issues surrounding race and its role in the environment, Funes hopes to use her passion and her words to change the world through her journalism.

The Long Island native received degrees in journalism and environmental sciences from the State University College of New York at Plattsburgh. As a bilingual, Latina and queer journalist, Funes said she finds her personal experiences valuable in her ability to create and tell powerful stories to the public.

Within her role at Gizmodo’s environmental beat, Funes centers her stories around environmental justice and what that means in relation to climate change. Funes emphasized to the audience that the discussion of environmental justice often inverses to the idea of environmental injustice.

Environmental injustice is prevalent in the minority groups present throughout the United States — putting them on the front lines to face the effects of climate change, according to Funes. She said environmental injustice is seen within the incarceration system, in which she said inmates have been enlisted to fight climate change consequences.

“Incarcerated people in California are enlisted to fight fires during wildfire season, earning a couple bucks per day while expected to work 24 hours,” Funes said. “They sleep near the forest — near these dangerous fires. It’s hard work and scary work.”

Funes also discussed racism within the consequences of climate change. Advocates and activists have expressed serious concerns about how marginalized people will be protected as climate change worsens, Funes said.

“There’s also an inherent racism in the things that drive climate change, like greenhouse gas emissions that come from these power plants — these pollutants that are detrimental to human health,” Funes said. “And the people who are most likely to live near these power plants — people of color, poor people — this is something that research has shown and so we’re seeing these communities face this injustice.”

The majority of climate change consequences can be blamed on 100 large U.S. corporations that have been responsible for 71 percent of greenhouse gas emissions since 1988, according to Funes. These companies are spending billions of dollars to prevent action that will hurt their bottom line, catalyzing the damage caused by the imminent climate change dangers, Funes said.

The planet only has 10 years to reach a global warming temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) according to Funes’s research. With the numbers glowing behind her illuminating the faces of the audience, she urged her spectators to understand the present and to take action.

“People will suffer, people are suffering now. Every degree that our planet warms, brings us a little bit closer to that edge,” Funes said. “If these 100 companies got their shit together, we wouldn’t be in such a dire situation right now.”

Systemic change, according to Funes, is the only solution to the present climate change issue. Funes described systemic change as “putting forth policies that don’t exist yet, but need to exist,” and her suggestion for systemic change included the proposed legislation, the Green New Deal.

The Green New Deal proposes the U.S. should transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, clean up toxic sites, create union jobs for workers, and transition fossil fuel workers to clean energy — all within the next decade.

The U.S., China and Europe are the biggest contributors to climate change, according to Funes. However, it is the southern, impoverished countries that are facing the repercussions of this global climate change.

Environmental justice is about centering protection around the most vulnerable countries, and the proposed Green New Deal could lead to the systemic action that would reinforce this protection, according to Funes.

“[The Green New Deal] is one of those policies that centers equity and justice,” Funes said. “As long as we’re sitting on our phones and typing our rants into Facebook and Twitter, nothing’s going to change.”

Though Funes centered her discussion around prominent issues affecting the world, she concluded with a quote from Arundhati Roy, leaving the audience with an optimistic viewpoint on the situation and an intrinsic motivation to incite change.

“Another world is not only possible, she is on her way," Funes quoted. "On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing.”