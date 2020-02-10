Two of the most recognizable Penn State icons — the Nittany Lion and the Beaver Stadium mic man — are not only best friends, but will dance together in THON this year as an independent dancer couple (IDC).

Zach Sowa is the man “behind the mask” of one of the most famous collegiate mascots, the Nittany Lion — a position he’s held since the spring of his freshman year.

One may recognize Eric Gaspich as the man who hypes the crowd up before every Penn State football home game with the question, “Are you ready for Penn State football?”

While they are both seemingly larger than life when it comes to cultural recognition on campus, Sowa (senior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) and Gaspich (senior-enterprise risk management) said their friendship and decision to dance in THON this year is indicative of the people they really are: people who want to give back and help others.

Participating in THON

Both Sowa and Gaspich have been involved with THON before committing to dance in the 46-hour dance marathon.

Sowa first attended THON with Club Gymnastics his freshman year before becoming the lion and appearing at the event the last two years in costume. Gaspich was a family relations chair for an organization.

Both went to high schools that were heavily active in mini-THONs, so the love for the cause was with them long before they came to Penn State.

“Coming to Penn State, I mean THON is just an amazing experience, it’s been the most incredible thing, just being able to interact with the families and see all the help the organization gives has inspired me to do this thing, be an IDC, fundraise and do everything to help,” Gaspich said.

Sowa said he enjoyed being the lion during THON because kids “gravitate” toward him.

“The biggest thing to me is this natural affinity for the lion that all the THON children have. Tt doesn’t matter who I am, but they see me and just run to me with open arms, so excited,” Sowa said. “When you see these kids that have to wear masks because they can’t be exposed to anything and their faces just light up because you’re there, it’s an unbelievable experience to be so impactful.”

THON 2020 will be Sowa’s last event as the Nittany Lion — which means, yes, he will be dancing as the lion, switching in and out of the costume depending on when he’s needed.

He is the second Nittany Lion to dance in THON after Michael Valania in 2015.

“That’s why it’s crazy, because he’s still doing the lion, that’s his last event as the lion ever,” Gaspich said.

“We just became inseparable”

Sowa and Gaspich first met on their dorm floor freshman year, citing Sowa’s chugging of a box of cereal as the spark for their friendship.

“I just said, ‘Yeah, this guy’s hilarious,’” Gaspich said.

Sowa and Gaspich added that going to church together every week strengthened their friendship with each other, as well as with others.

“When we got close, it really wasn’t even to do with the lion at all,” Gaspich said. “It was the fact that we would just go to church and do something new every night after.”

Sowa did not officially reveal his identity as the lion to the world until Penn State football’s last home game of the 2019 season, in which he unmasked himself to the crowd on senior day. He has held the position as the Nittany Lion for three years, the longest of any other lion.

He said about 100 people — including Gaspich — ever knew about his “secret identity.”

“I have an insanely busy life and can’t manage it all on my own. I would go to my most trusted friends, and [Gaspich] was one of, if not the first one, I had to ask a favor of because of it,” Sowa said. “He was just such a great and reliable friend to me that I ended having to tell him like, ‘Hey I do this and need your help,’ and he was just so helpful.”

Gaspich’s reaction to the news of Sowa being the Nittany Lion “didn’t change anything” about their friendship. They both said the revelation made them stronger friends.

“We already had a ton of fun together before, but through his help we just became inseparable,” Sowa said.

They said Sowa being the lion was sort of an “inside joke,” explaining it was fun to have other friends not know before he revealed himself to the world.

Because Sowa was so busy, Gaspich said if he wanted to spend time with him, he had to be flexible enough to make it work. He would go out of his way to make it work and try to spend time with him.

“[I would] be the water boy if he needed it, pick up towels, advocating for him, and I became the person that would speak for him because he literally couldn’t speak,” Gaspich said.

Gaspich got the job as the Beaver Stadium mic man and a position on the cheer team because of his connection with Sowa, something he said that he is extremely grateful for.

Last time as the lion

The lion’s “handoff” date is typically later in the spring, but Sowa said he wants THON 2020 to be his last event as the lion because of its special meaning to him.

Sowa had always wanted to dance in THON but didn’t want to take any dancer spots from cheer or dance, which is why he asked Gaspich to be an IDC with him.

“We had talked about it, and we essentially decided to IDC,” Sowa said. “That’ll challenge us to raise as much money as we physically can, and we’re trying to set records.”

When they found out they had been accepted as an IDC, they both had one thought.

“Mission’s not complete,” Sowa said.

Gaspich said getting accepted to dance was only the beginning, explaining they have a lot more work to do and a “long way to go” to achieving their fundraising goals.

“Now it’s go-time. We’re at push, push, push,” Gaspich said.

Sowa and Gaspich’s dancer fundraising page can be found here.

