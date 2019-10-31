Every year, thousands of kids across the country march down their streets to celebrate Halloween while decked out in spooky, creative or funny costumes.

The point, of course, is to try and score the best haul of Halloween candy possible.

But what candy is the best prize? And what treats make you want to play some tricks on the unassuming home-owners handing them out?

Sophe Sasscer had some very strong feelings on the subject.

“Without a doubt the best candy is Reese’s. Anyone who says otherwise is wrong,” Sasscer (junior-division of undergraduate studies) said. “As far as the worst candies though, it’s definitely either Whoppers or Almond Joy.”

Eden Jacoby agreed that Almond Joys are overrated.

“Almond Joy for sure take the prize as worst Halloween candy,” Jacoby (junior-supply chain and information systems) said. “The best though is probably a 100 Grand Bar. Not too many people give them out, but they’re my favorite.”

Antonio Buerkert, however, is more of a peanut butter and chocolate guy.

“I absolutely stand by Reese’s. They were always the highlight of trick-or-treating for me,” Buerkert (freshman-engineering) said. “On the other hand, though, Dots are the worst.”

David Gerdau, on the other hand, prefers a simpler candy.

“I personally love M&Ms,” Gerdau (freshman-business administration) said. “Almond Joy were always the biggest let down on Halloween.”

Like many students before her, Madison Richards agreed that Almond Joys are the worst treat.

“I’ve never been happy about getting an Almond Joy,” Richards (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I really like getting candy corn though. I think they’re a slept-on candy.”

Makena Garvey hopped on the Reese’s bandwagon.

“I whole heartedly think Reese’s are the best, I would always trade candy with my friends for them,” Garvey (sophomore-communications) said. “Whoppers are definitely the worst though.”

JJ Stueck said he thinks Butterfingers are the way to go.

“Personally, Butterfingers are the best in my opinion,” Stueck (freshman-business administration) said. “Tootsie Rolls are the worst though.”

CJ Stueck stood by a Dumasian favorite.

“Three Musketeers bars were the best things to get,” Stueck (sophomore-aerospace engineering) said. “Whoppers are [definitely] the worst.”

Cole Orent agreed with Stueck on the best, but not the worst candy around.

“Three Musketeers are for sure the best,” Orent (junior-film and video) said. “But candy corn sucked to get.”

Dylan Spagnoletti said she also thinks candy corn is the worst Halloween treat.

“Kit Kats were my favorite candy to get,” Spagnoletti (junior-risk management) said. “But I think candy corn definitely were the worst.”