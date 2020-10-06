Despite knowing that Penn State Police's Safe Walk program has been available for years, some students never used it or don’t know anyone who has.

Penn State Police Deputy Chief Stephanie Delaney said via email although crime isn’t too prevalent at Penn State campuses, “data shows that members of the college-aged population are more likely to become victims of certain crimes." Delaney is the district commander for University Park.

Phoebe Baker said she feels more comfortable being alone around campus than she would in her neighborhood at home.

Baker (senior-history) said she and her roommates often walk home together whenever they enjoy a night out, rather than calling Safe Walk.

Another student, Vanessa Schlaefer, explained that she would feel as if she were being dramatic if she ever used the Safe Walk program.

According to Delaney, 32 people used the service in 2019. So far, 10 people have used it this year.

The number of students living and working on campus might affect the number of students who use Safe Walk, Delaney said.

Delaney also said University Police and Public Safety has received positive feedback from parents, students and employees about the program.

Schlaefer (junior-biobehavioral health) also said she worried about who specifically would respond to the call.

"What if I get a weird person escorting me?" Schlaefer said.

Many students said they would prefer calling a friend, including Schlaefer.

Safe Walk is operated through the auxiliary police. According to the UPPS website, auxiliary police are uniformed students who carry police radios.

Kristen Reid said she would feel more comfortable if the Safe Walk program was operated through university police, rather than Penn State students.

Reid (junior-rehabilitation and human services) said she also recalled only one interaction with a police officer.

She described walking with her friends one evening when a female officer pulled over to remind them to be safe that night.

Jocelyn Rhabb said she is not very confident regarding Penn State police and is concerned with the trustworthiness of a person she doesn’t know.

"I'll walk with you before I recommend a complete stranger. That's really what it is — a complete stranger," Rhabb (senior-mathematics) said. "Let's hypothetically say a sexual assault case was done by the police. Who are they going to believe?"

Her friend, Ivana Stembridge-Brown, pointed out that with current events, she has hesitations toward police, but she still trusts those on campus.

"We have our wall up toward police right now, and rightfully so," Stembridge (senior-health policy and administration) said. "But I know in the end, maybe a lot of them will protect us at all costs because we are Penn Staters."

Some students said they do not know the campus police and that their personal experiences interacting with officers are limited.

Schlaefer said she has had one interaction with a police officer when she lived in a residence hall on campus.

This interaction took place when a police officer responded to a call on her floor.

"I walked outside to go to the bathroom and we made eye contact. That was the only time that I've actually seen one of the cops here," Schlaefer said, laughing.

Sophia Zitkus said she has only seen police officers on campus when they were walking through buildings and that she has never spoken to one.

Zitkus (junior-mechanical engineering) also said she has regretted not using the Safe Walk program once.

She described an instance when she was walking late at night from an engineering building on the west side of campus to her apartment.

As bars closed, students were on the streets and Zitkus recalls a pickup truck, with several men inside, making laps around the block.

Zitkus said it was unnerving, but not necessarily a dangerous situation.

"I just walked faster,” she said. “That was my solution."

Although Zitkus said she doesn't feel well informed about the Safe Walk program, she says that it could be useful for lots of other students.

According to Chief Delaney, some version of the Safe Walk that exists today has been available for over 20 years at Penn State, and services like it can be found in many universities.

Any student interested in using the Safe Walk program can call 814-865-WALK (9255).

Delaney said auxiliary officers are available from dusk to dawn every night of the year to walk students and employees from one location to another, whether it's on-campus or within "reasonable walking distance" off-campus.