Child maltreatment, or CM, is defined by many medical journals as a significant health issue linked to problems including heart disease, cancer and even skeletal fractures.

Every year, millions of American youth face abuse, which can lead to a plethora of lifelong mental and physical health problems. Over six million cases of child maltreatment are reported annually, and estimates indicate that 30 to 40% of U.S. children experience some form of CM by the time they are 18, according to the 2015 report from Penn State's Center for Collegiate Mental Health.

To combat the negative impact abuse can have on a child's life, Penn State’s Child Maltreatment Solutions Network is actively working toward a solution by using a grant — the P50 Capstone Center of Excellence grant, awarded in 2017 from the National Institutes of Health — to train future generations of professionals in the field.

The CMSN, launched in 2013, is made up of a trans-disciplinary team of professionals across the Penn State Colleges of Health and Human Development, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Medicine.

Dr. Jennie Noll, a professor of human development and family studies and the director of the CMSN, will co-direct where the $3.5 million in funding goes along with Dr. Yolanda Jackson, a professor of psychology and the associate director of the CMSN. Noll specializes in the research aspect of the program, and Jackson focuses on surrounding training.

Jackson, a 20-year tenured clinical child psychologist, said she has seen little change in the approaches taken to understanding outcomes of child maltreatment.

“Part of the problem was the lack of experts working together to address a common goal for eliminating child maltreatment and effectively treating victims and families and informing the systems that support victims of child maltreatment,” Jackson said via email. “It is my hope that this training program will be a good start toward creating the kind of multifaceted scholars whose future work can make meaningful change in the field.”

The training program represents the collective research and efforts of child maltreatment experts. Despite the “complex” nature of CM, no “systematic training program” is available to scholars who wish to specialize in the skills required to aid children subjected to maltreatment, according to Jackson.

“Until now, most training has been siloed — different disciplines doing work that does not intersect and rarely informs each other,” Jackson said. “... fellows [learning] about child maltreatment from multiple perspectives is more in line with the actual experience of maltreatment science and what is needed for the field to grow.”

The program is composed of the largest group of researchers in the world — a direct result of Penn State’s academic response and investment, according to Noll.

“We hope that it's actually going to change the field,” Noll said. “We’re now able to mold the field in trans-disciplinary methods and evidence-based policy making that revolves around the best research.”

Currently, Penn State offers a minor in child maltreatment and advocacy studies, which is also offered as graduate, post-operational training. The program will create a link between undergraduate and graduate developments to round out the program, according to Noll.

“I am prolific and a leader in the field along with other faculty,” Noll said. “These fellows will get direct access to the most relevant research being done in the field.”

For three decades, leaders in CM studies at Penn State have been doing research in numerous areas.

One research design involves following victims of sex abuse over the course of 30 years to analyze their trajectories and the abuse's intergenerational impacts. Work regarding prevention of sex abuse in Pennsylvania also tends to provide a unique training opportunity for fellows, according to Noll.

But ultimately, the goal of the training is to expand on the researched approaches that solve abuse and maltreatment effects.

Penn State student Devan Walker emphasized the importance of including multiple disciplines when studying child maltreatment, commending the work of faculty members responsible for the program.

“Child maltreatment is a complex global problem with serious lifelong consequences. Education is key in prevention and detection,” Walker (junior-human development and family studies) said. “Responding to child maltreatment requires a multidisciplinary approach and I am happy that Penn State will have a strong program in place to help in the ongoing efforts.”