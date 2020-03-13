The Penn State Lionettes dance team has postponed its 2020-21 tryouts until further notice, according to the team's Instagram account.

This action follows the closing of campus activities and facilities at Penn State due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. The tryouts were were originally scheduled for March 27-29, according to gopsusports.com.

New tryout dates and more details are to be announced. Those with questions are encouraged to reach out to Coach Julie Berardi at her email berardi.julie@gmail.com, according to the Instagram post.