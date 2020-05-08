Growing up, Latisha Franklin noticed her mother talk differently when she was on the phone with the electrical or phone company — more “professional,” less “normal.”

Jordan Broiles, who said he is aware of the “angry black man” stereotype, noticed he softens his tone and tries to be more consciously articulate in situations where he is around predominantly white groups of people.

Jason Gines said he has realized that people seem to be more comfortable around him when he speaks with a “generic, Americanized way of speaking,” without the usage of slang.

Franklin, Broiles and Gines are code-switching — a linguistic process by which speakers alternate between two or more languages, dialects or accents within a single conversation.

“For me, code-switching is adapting who you are in a particular space,” Broiles (graduate-education) said. “I think it’s a survival tactic.”

Broiles said code-switching is particularly used in black communities as a way to assimilate and fit in various spaces.

He has noticed it in the way people speak, dress and interact with themselves and their peers.

According to Penn State professor of psychology and linguistics Janet van Hell, code-switching can occur halfway through a sentence, between sentences, or when one is adjusting their speech to a particular context or situation.

“You may use one particular language in context A and use a different language or dialect or linguistic variants in context B,” van Hell said.

van Hell said it is commonly observed in bilingual people and members of marginalized communities.

Outside the scientific community, the term has gained a more sociolinguistic definition.

It has been used to describe situations when a person from a certain community adapts by switching dialects, languages, mannerisms, clothing and even identities.

“I think code-switching is when you’re in an environment that’s not comfortable to you. You kind of feel forced to change, whether it be your tone, your facial expression, how you speak to people,” said Imani Murray, who believes people code-switch across races and fields. “You kind of just change the way that you appear to people.”

Broiles said when one is the only black person in a space, they “sort of represent the community.”

“I was told that if you mess up, then you mess up for every other black person that comes behind you,” Broiles said. “And, so, if I don’t act concordantly or code-switch or move up and I get knocked out, then they’re going to be like, ‘Oh this is how all black people act.’”

Code-switching comes naturally to humans, van Hell said, but researchers are still trying to understand why it occurs.

Some linguists are approaching the phenomena from a structural aspect, while others believe contextual factors, like the speaker’s immediate surroundings, push their brains to code-switch.

“A lot of people who code-switch on a regular basis actually say that, when the contextual situation is such that it invites code-switching, you actually have to put an effort not to code-switch,” van Hell said.

Franklin (graduate-biochemistry and molecular biology) said she understands why people code-switch.

“I think code-switching aids in communication in the sense that if the way I would say something or set up a sentence would better help someone else to understand it, whoever I’m code-switching for — versus if I just said it the way I thought it — it would be me fully expressing myself," Franklin said. “But then the person who I want to get my message wouldn’t fully get the message."

However, Franklin added that she is actively trying not to code-switch.

“I got [to Penn State] and immediately realized how white it is here,” Franklin said. “I’ve always been around black people. I was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama. I did my undergrad at a historically black college or university. And then coming here… I needed to be able to not have to code-switch.”

She added she has to make the effort to deliberately put herself in settings where people don’t code-switch when interacting with her.

Gines’ brand of code-switching manifests itself differently than conventional wisdom might have one expect.

“It was natural for me to speak in this more articulate, slowed down, easier-to-understand kind of accent,” said Gines (freshman-cybersecurity), who grew up in Centre County. “And in my mind, it’s something that helps me relate to a lot of people because I’m a very talkative person.”

However, when he was in elementary school, he found himself picking up the dialects and slang words spoken by uncles and cousins at family reunions in Kansas City, Missouri, where his father is from.

“I didn’t really code-switch outside of family reunions until high school and that’s when there were a couple of black people… and I would code-switch with them,” Gines said.

Gines added that he believes it makes some white people uncomfortable when black people code-switch to speak with other black people.

“It’s not something that they’re used to, because being a majority you’re used to what you're surrounded by, right?” Gines said. “But for black people and minorities, we're surrounded by basically a majority of white people all the time. So, we have to adapt to that situation but we’re also keeping in tune with our own culture. So, we have to develop that ability to code-switch out of necessity for us being the minority.”

According to the Penn State Undergraduate Admissions, nearly 66% of the undergraduate students admitted to the university for the 2018-19 academic year were white. Only 6% were African American.

Dr. Uju Anya, a Penn State assistant professor of second language education, believes representation is a significant factor that determines which groups are forced to acclimate more.

“Somebody’s language practices are the ones we’ve prioritized and normalized so much that we’ve established it as ‘The Thing’ while everybody else is some sort of aberration somehow,” Anya said. “What I’m a big fan of is recognizing that that ‘normal’ is somebody’s dialect and somebody’s regional language.”

Additionally, Anya emphasized that the study of code-switching often focuses on the listener’s interpretation of an outside speaker’s “switching.”

She prefers to use the term “translanguaging.”

“We are trying to get it to be referred to more as translanguaging as opposed to code-switching,” Anya said. “Because we have politics behind that, right? We are trying to prioritize the perspective of those who [speak the] language as opposed to those who are hearing it. [As a speaker,] I’m just doing what I’m going to do to get what I need to do done communicatively.”

Translanguaging, according to Anya, is the process of drawing from different resources one’s brain has to offer to communicate with one’s surroundings.

Code-switching, she said, implies that different languages exist in different silos in our minds.

Anya said this does not mean that code-switching is wrong or false. The general flexibility of humans and the pragmatics of language that humans engage in are natural, she said.

The phrasing, however, simply raises the question: Should the listeners be carrying the burden or should the speakers?

“We don’t seem to be seeing so much cost for those who are in the dominant position to be able to stigmatize and look down on those who are speaking non-prestige varieties,” Anya said. “The same people whose home language or first language may be a different variety of African American language, may still consume that language in the music — hip hop, for example. And so they may have access to it and ways of understanding and working with it, even though they don't prioritize it, especially for professional purposes or purposes of being legitimized.

“The problem that we really, really have is when we treat people who come from minoritized language backgrounds badly.”

Anya added that those who aren’t black are able to comprehend African American Vernacular English existing in music and pop culture, but the language is still considered by many as a “bastardized” version of the more European-centric dialect of English.

African American children are stigmatized from very early on in their education because African American variations of English are treated as “a bastardized version of English,” Anya said.

This carries forward for the rest of their education because the kind of language used in prestigious academic tracks, high-ranking institutions and professional opportunities don’t line up with the linguistic traditions they grew up with.

Murray (junior-material science engineering and Chinese language) said what “really scares her” is being rejected or having something negative occur because she “sounds black,” which she said has happened to her in the past.

“My mom would always be like, ‘When you’re in certain environments, make sure your posture is straight. Make sure you’re speaking articulately. Make sure that you’re putting emphasis on things that people will pay attention to because you're a black woman,’” Murray said.

Murray added that constant code-switching can have a huge impact on one’s self-confidence.

“I think that having to code-switch and not being able to be your natural self all the time and feeling forced to code-switch is definitely something that’s negative for the psyche,” Murray said. “It can definitely impact your view of yourself and your view of your abilities because you have to be someone else to be successful.”