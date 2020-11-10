Penn State President Eric Barron discussed voluntary departure coronavirus testing, the community’s response to virus mitigation efforts and the spring semester return during a Zoom webinar Tuesday afternoon.

The webinar, which lasted a little over an hour, is part of a virtual series intended to answer questions from the community regarding the university’s coronavirus response.

Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims and Director of the COVID-19 Operations Control Center Kelly Wolgast accompanied Barron on the call and answered questions submitted by faculty and staff members.

Voluntary departure testing

According to Wolgast, Penn State is offering free coronavirus testing leading up to students' departure for Thanksgiving break at all campuses. The testing is voluntary, but she said the university “highly encourages” it.

Wolgast also said over 7,000 students have registered for departure testing program so far. Testing will begin Thursday.

If a student tests positive, Wolgast said the university will offer isolation space for students to recover before returning home to their families.

Wolgast also said students, faculty and staff are discouraged from traveling over the holidays, but she acknowledged it is “unrealistic” to assume that everyone will comply.

Wolgast encouraged Penn State community members to consider where they are traveling, as well as the restrictions of the area they are visiting.

Response to coronavirus mitigation protocol

Since the start of the semester, Sims said there have been approximately 1,500 coronavirus protocol violations. He said most of these violations came about early in the semester and they have tapered as time has passed.

Additionally, Sims said there have been 15 student suspensions and removals from the residence halls for the “most egregious” violations.

There have also been three student organization suspensions for coronavirus protocol violations, according to Sims.

Sims said, however, there have not been any violations reported in classroom or lab settings.

Wolgast said there has been a “pretty high compliance rate” in regard to students following through with mandatory surveillance testing.

Although some students have skipped their tests, Wolgast said this has happened less often more recently.

Wolgast also addressed concerns about the “research” label placed on the Vault Health coronavirus test kits.

She said the test kit provider Vault utilized already had kits with the “research” label written on them, which is why they are being used. None of the coronavirus test results will be used for research purposes.

Barron said he is “very proud” of how most students have followed pandemic protocols.

He added, however, that he has been “deeply saddened” by incidents such as the large gatherings that occurred at several State College apartment complexes during the Penn State versus Indiana football game.

According to Barron, the university is working with local landlords, the State College Police Department and the State College Borough to prevent incidents like these from happening in the future.

More specifically, Sims said the university helped track down any students who participated in these gatherings and encourage them to get tested.

Sims said another effort Penn State made was hosting a watch party for the White Out in the lacrosse stadium to give students a safer alternative for viewing the game.

Spring semester return

Looking forward to the spring semester, Barron said the university is still working through its return plan and considering factors such as pre-arrival testing and quarantining international students upon arrival.

Barron also said the university is deciding how to handle inclement weather or “snow days” this year in light of most classes being conducted remotely and all featuring a virtual option. He said Penn State will release more information on this closer to the start of the spring semester.

Additionally, Barron said the university will soon give a more detailed update on faculty returning to work on campus. As of now, however, Barron said faculty are encouraged to work remotely if they can to keep the population density on campus low.

Barron said faculty who are interested in continuing to teach in their classrooms after the Thanksgiving break will be permitted to do so as long as they receive approval beforehand and clean the room after each use.

In regard to the spring semester wellness days, Sims said the university is looking into offering student programming on these days.

Sims said he has also heard students requesting lighter due date or exam loads for the days following each wellness day. He said the university is working through how it will address this concern.

The webinar was recorded and will be archived on the Penn State Strategic Communications website as soon as possible.

Barron said he will continue to host webinars in the future, but maybe in a decreased frequency.

