As a former graduate student, Brian Patchcoski has had a connection to Penn State for a long time. After serving in multiple positions at universities across the East Coast, Patchcoski found his way back to Penn State and is working to serve diverse students.

On Jan. 18, Penn State appointed Patchcoski as the new assistant vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Formerly serving as director of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity since 2017, Patchcoski will now work to oversee, support and work with the directors of other Penn State advocacy units in Student Affairs.

“For me, I think the assistant vice president position is really about coordination and connection and really thinking about ‘What does belonging mean for our students and many of our colleagues in Student Affairs that do diversity, equity and inclusion work,’” Patchcoski said. “Those core units, while not embodying all aspects of identity and equity, have a profound impact on our undergraduate and graduate student experiences across the university.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

To Patchcoski, the new position means helping to tell the story of what student life is like. In particular, he wants to look at what belonging is and how to better create this in the community, so students can not only thrive academically, but socially as well.

Before becoming a full time employee, Patchcoski was a graduate student at Penn State, and the assistant director of what was formerly the LGBTQA Student Resource Center.

He left Penn State to start an LGBT Center of Central Pennsylvania at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and was later recruited by Cornell University to be the associate dean of students, director of its LGBT space and co-director of its Center for Intercultural Dialogue.

At Cornell, Patchcoski also served as a confidential victim advocate and a university crisis manager, where he worked in areas of power-based personal violence, bias and discrimination.

“Those experiences really showcase what our students encounter on a daily basis,” Patchcoski said. “They’re not just living their lives as a queer-identified person or a person who has experienced sexual violence, but they’re also navigating coursework, they’re navigating family structures, they’re navigating money or financial issues.”

When Patchcoski returned to Penn State in 2017 as the director of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, he had the opportunity to grow the center into its new physical space in the HUB-Robeson Center.

“I think there’s tremendous opportunity for us to do some really amazing things at Penn State and some of that I think has been encouraged by our new co-location with the Paul Robeson Cultural Center and the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity,” Patchcoski said.

During his time as director, Patchcoski worked with Lindsey Landfried, curator and senior gallery manager for HUB Galleries.

“One of the many intersections in [Patchcoski’s] work and advocacy includes championing expressive, creative and cultural activities to support students and community,” Landfried said via email. “Brian has shown to be steadfast and stunningly visionary in working to make campus welcoming and a place of belonging for everyone.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State explores possible in-person spring 2021 commencement With the start of the spring semester, Penn State is looking into ways to hold in-person com…

Patchcoski said his mentors have had an impact on his different career paths.

“I think the due respect and the high regard I hold for them has been something that has encouraged me,” Patchcoski said.

Upon his return in 2017, Patchcoski took the place of mentor Allison Subasic, who was the founding director of the LGBTQA Student Resource Center at Penn State.

Now in his new role as assistant vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, Patchcoski is following in the footsteps of another mentor, Peggy Lorah. Her role has shifted throughout his life, but Patchcoski said their relationship has always been about growing and learning together.

Another deciding factor in pursuing his new position was the people Patchcoski would be working with.

“The colleagues that... I have the privilege of providing oversight to and support to in the advocacy units — those are folks that also helped me develop my career and develop my work with students and develop my philosophy for changing campus communities,” Patchcoski said.

Patchcoski said his goals for his new position as assistant vice president include strengthening what’s already in place.

“For me, it’s figuring out what our strengths are as a unit right now,” Patchcoski said. “We have done some really profound work around specific areas of identity.”

In addition, Patchcoski wishes to create the expectation that diversity, equity and inclusion is everyone’s work. It’s his overarching goal that everyone can take action in equity-based education and equity-mindedness.

“The next six months is really building relationships in a different way than my previous position and making sure the Center has the footing to continue under the interim director and their work,” Patchcoski said.

Patchcoski said he hopes to build stronger relationships with the directors of other advocacy centers in working alongside them.

“What are the issues our students are experiencing and who needs to know about them so that we really, truly can think about how we can be more equity-minded in policy practice and vision?”

More recently, Patchcoski worked with Linda LaSalle, the director of health promotion and wellness at Penn State. According to LaSalle, Patchcoski spearheaded the proposal they worked on together for the Public Health Ambassador Program, which is a peer-centered approach to help encourage students to wear masks and adhere to other public health guidelines and coronavirus regulations.

“Brian assisted our area basically throughout all the preliminary steps of having the program get up and running for fall semester,” LaSalle said. “He’s probably one of the most dedicated staff members that I’ve seen in terms of helping students who come from diverse identities and diverse backgrounds.”

Patchcoski believes his new role must work in conjunction with the community.

“If there are folks that are interested in this role or want to connect, absolutely reach out,” Patchcoski said. “At this moment in time, the world has been a tough place, and it has been in a variety of ways… but I do think we can make some pretty profound change.

“It may not be instantaneous, but I do believe that there are some really good folks who are interested in this work at Penn State.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE