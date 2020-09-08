In honor of September being National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Penn State announced its Gender Equity Center will sponsor a QPR (question, persuade, refer) suicide prevention course at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.
The Jana Marie Foundation will facilitate the training via Zoom.
Those trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and question, and persuade and refer someone to receive help.
The training will cover the following components:
- How to question, persuade and refer someone who may be suicidal
- How to get help for yourself and learn more about preventing suicide
- The common causes of suicidal behavior
- The warning signs of suicide
- How to get help for someone in crisis
Though the event is open to all, the training is limited to 30 participants.
Those interested in the event can register here.