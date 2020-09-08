In honor of September being National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Penn State announced its Gender Equity Center will sponsor a QPR (question, persuade, refer) suicide prevention course at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

The Jana Marie Foundation will facilitate the training via Zoom.

Those trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and question, and persuade and refer someone to receive help.

The training will cover the following components:

How to question, persuade and refer someone who may be suicidal

How to get help for yourself and learn more about preventing suicide

The common causes of suicidal behavior

The warning signs of suicide

How to get help for someone in crisis

Though the event is open to all, the training is limited to 30 participants.

Those interested in the event can register here.