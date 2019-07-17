The Center for Performing Arts released the dates for its 2019-2020 season in an official press release, including an award-winning Broadway show, singers and musicians.

“From return engagements to debuts by an amazing array of renowned artists and companies, I am so excited about the coming season and can’t wait to open our doors and let the performances begin,” George Trudeau, the center’s director said in a statement.

Twenty-six shows are included in the line-up and all ticket sales will begin at 8 a.m. on July 18. Tickets will also be available for the "Mosiac" concert hosted by the School of Music and the production of "Carmen," which is organized by Penn State College of Arts and Architecture, School of Music and Center for the Performing Arts.

Some notable Broadway shows that are set to visit Happy Valley include "The Book of Mormon," "A Bronx Tale," "Rent," "Jersey Boys" and "The Color Purple."

The complete schedule is as follows:

- Emmet Cohen Trio and Houston Person: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at Schwab Auditorium

- Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet “(Im)migration: Music of Change”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Schwab

- “It’s All About Love”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26

- Mexico Beyond Mariachi: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

- “The Book of Mormon”: 7:30 p.m. performances Oct. 8 to 11; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. showings October 12; and 2 p.m. Oct. 13

- Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 in Schwab

- “Harlem 100: Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22

- “Showtime with Shakespeare”: 4 p.m. Nov. 3

- Silkroad Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5

- Dance Theatre of Harlem: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12

- “An Evening with Itzhak Perlman”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14

- “Rent”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19

- “Humans” by Circa: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 2020

- “Jersey Boys”: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28

- Step Afrika!: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31

- Lizz Wright: 7:30 p.m. Feb 5 in Schwab

- Direct from Kiev, The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11

- Kronos Quartet and Mahsa Vahdat: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18

- Erth’s “Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20

- Apollo’s Fire: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in Schwab

- “Carmen”: 7:30 p.m. March 27 and 2 p.m. March 29

- Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis: 7:30 p.m. April 2

- “Night Train 57”: 4 p.m. April 5

- Calidore String Quartet: 7:30 p.m. April 7

- “The Color Purple”: 7:30 p.m. April 15

- Hong Kong Ballet “Alice (in Wonderland)”: 7:30 p.m. April 24