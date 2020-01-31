One of the primary advantages of attending a large public university like Penn State is the amount of funding and resources available to students.

While this has many benefits, newer students may be intimidated by the overwhelming assortment of services at the library. This could prevent students from learning about the assistance the library provides, since navigating this complicated system can, at times, not be very intuitive.

Penn State Librarians recently hosted a spring open house which answered questions and led tours of the library for students. This article gathers of the information presented during this tour to overview the key services and resources available through Penn State University Libraries, as well as the libraries.psu.edu website.

Room reservations

Through the libraries.psu homepage, click on the services page, then the Reserve a Group Study Room or the Rooms and Spaces tab to pick from a wide variety of reservable areas.

Available spaces include group study rooms for parties of 2-16 people, media commons areas for digital production and even one button studios.

One button studios are pre-assembled video production spaces that allow students to shoot video for projects such with a single button and USB drive.

Room reservations typically can be made 2 weeks in advance, last 3 hour at max and are available to students around the clock.

Service desk support

The main service desk in the Pattee and Paterno Library is staffed 24 hours a day and can be a great starting point for navigating the extensive physical and digital resource collections available to students.

A concierge service is also available from this desk, which allows students to enlist a staff member to help them find books in the stacks and help them assemble other resources from around the library.

Research resources

In the library, students seeking resources around a specific research topic have many avenues to pursue.

The library has a course reserve system for students looking materials related to a specific class. Keeping copies of textbooks for many popular classes, students may use the system to complete their assignments, such as MATH140.

When tackling larger research projects, curated subject guides can be a great starting point. These guides are collections of relevant, informative material that spans a broad range of media from peer reviewed journals to videos, all centered around a specific topic.

Both of these services can be access from the Research tab from the libraries.psu homepage.

Tech help and equipment

Technology is an essential piece of the puzzle for many students’ academic careers at Penn State. For students, if a crucial piece of gear is missing or damaged, many can fear the worst but the Library has many services to help.

From the Services tab on the library website, the Technology and Equipment page provides ways to borrow gear like cameras, iPads and laptops. They also offer otherwise inaccessible software and connections to other tech support services.

Additionally, the IT Service desk, conveniently located in the libraries knowledge commons, can assist students in all manner of computer repair, software installation and wireless connectivity problems.

Online materials search

As the centerpiece of the libraries.psu homepage, the main materials search tool is an adaptable way to quickly find anything you need. While the scope of its search results may be intimidating, the advanced search function can help make this more manageable.

By limiting results by date, content type, language and subject, the advanced search can save many hours of sifting through endless pages of unrelated results.

Also, the main search function can search through the libraries pool of databases and e-journals to help you find the exact source you need.

These two sources are useful because they can offer more refined content than a general catalog search. For example, if you were trying to find articles from early African-American newspapers, and the general search isn’t helping, turning to a database that is explicitly tailored to that content can be very beneficial.

Subject librarians

One of the most underutilized resources that Penn State libraries offer are subject librarians. These individuals are specialists in a particular topic and are able to combine their academic expertise with a deep understanding of the libraries physical and digital resources.

Subject librarians are also available for in person or online consultations to advise students with any research questions that they might have.

Ways to get help

If you’re still confused by some aspect of the Penn State library system, or are just curious about some aspect of your research, the “Ask a Librarian” feature available from the libraries.psu main page is a useful resource.

This service is also run through email, and phone calls to suit students’ busy schedules.

If you would rather talk to a fellow student, The Search Bar in Sidewater Commons is a group of student writing tutors, research aids and software technicians that are available for walk in consults.

This peer to peer support staff is uniquely suited for tasks because they’ve been through many of the struggles students will face during their time in college.

Finding primary sources

Research projects are as common to Penn State students as blue and white hoodies. Scouring the stacks for primary sources for these projects can be a tedious, involved process that sucks the joy out of learning.

Knowing where to look for these primary sources can help avoid much unnecessary suffering. Beyond the main search function, looking into the libraries extensive digital collection can be useful.

This collection covers a wide variety of content, such as e-books, articles and newspapers, scanned and saved digitally from every corner of the library system.

Another under appreciated resource is the special collections library, located on the ground floor of the Paterno library, holds materials deemed too rare, too delicate or otherwise unable to circulate in the general collection.

These can be anywhere from authentic ancient Mesopotamian cuneiform tablets, to civil rights protest signs and first drafts of books still currently in publication. While unable to take these materials home, a special reading home exists so students can still interact with these invaluable artifacts.

