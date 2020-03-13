The University Park Undergraduate Association has pushed back the date of its 2020 elections, according to a series of tweets from the organization's elections Twitter account.

The UPUA elections will now take place from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15. The elections were originally scheduled for April 1.

The organization's annual "Meet the Candidates" event will not occur, but its Executive Debate may be held virtually.

"The Commission is doing everything we can to ensure that free and fair elections will take place," a tweet from UPUA reads.

