Martin Luther King Jr. has a legacy as a powerful public speaker, which inspired Penn State students to perform their own essays and poems.

The Speak for Peace Oratorical Contest — which featured speakers, performers and a dinner — took place on Thursday in Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center. The event was curated by the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Committee as a part of MLK Commemoration Week. The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity co-sponsored the contest.

Heritage Hall was transformed into a celebratory banquet hall, ready to house the speakers and performers. The lighting was dimmed as fake candles flickered and reflected off glitter-adorned tables to set an intimate ambiance.

The event’s host, Gabriel Green, introduced the panel of judges. The panel included Penn State faculty members like Professor Charles Dumas. Fitting to the theme of King's legacy, Green said that Dumas attended the March on Washington in 1963.

Each of the speakers provided their personal experiences and observations about living as a person of color in America. Many also referenced current issues within the United States, like mass incarceration.

Jasmine Graves’s piece provided an argument of why the natural hair movement is a social justice movement. She explained her journey of deciding to wear her hair natural, rather than continuing to straighten it. Graves said the natural hair movement is about black women rejecting racism and being proud of their hair, rather than attempting to conform to white beauty ideals pushed by media.

“The less you know, the easier it is to be taken advantage of,” Graves said.

The winner of the contest, Jaelyn Monroe, performed a piece about mass incarceration and police brutality toward black people in the United States. Green introduced Monroe as an aspiring lawyer who wants to help reduce mass incarceration among the black community.

“White America has already planned your death before you were born,” Monroe said as she referenced statistics about police brutality and the mass incarceration of black people in the United States.

Throughout the piece, Monroe asked, “What is the story of us?” This recurring sentence was Monroe’s way of asserting that people of color were and are essential in constructing the United States, yet are often overlooked or ignored.

“They don’t know about how they beat us, raped us, killed us for years,” Monroe said.

Some brothers of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, which has historically been made up of people of color, provided an educational component to supplement the material in some of the speeches and prompt critical thinking among the audience.

Between the speakers and the announcement of the winners, questions surrounding the theme “Exposing the Unarmed Truth” were posed for the audience to ponder.

The speakers in the contest were also accompanied by other performers. Skylar Hoover presented a poem, which explored the reality of the American Dream.

Hoover said the American Dream that is frequently referenced in media has not been true for most black Americans, because black people have instead been a target throughout United States history.

“They advertise the American Dream, but it’s not part of our cable package,” Hoover said.

The poem was also heavily influenced by recent history regarding the “War on Drugs” and the mass incarceration of people of color in America.

“Slavery is still legal in prisons,” Hoover said during the poem.

Attendee Alex Childs attended the event as a way to honor King.

Childs (sophomore- biobehavioral health) said the event was a way to show support and respect for King and his legacy.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Student Committee's various events honoring King’s work began on Jan. 20 and will conclude on Jan. 24.

Nyla Holland, the executive director of the student committee, said the week’s events are working to embody King’s life and to allow people to share their own stories.

“It is necessary that we are not met with judgment, but with acceptance, as our stories all have space in this world,” Holland (junior- political science and African American studies) said in a statement on the committee’s website.

