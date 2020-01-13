Each year, Governor Tom Wolf proposes a budget to the state legislature, which includes recommendations for Penn State funding.

In preparation for the proposal, students are reaching out to state legislators to voice their thoughts on increased financial support for the university.

Through the initiative Advocate Penn State, students, faculty, staff and alumni can connect with elected officials both virtually and in person to discuss affordable education. Advocates share their Penn State stories by tweeting, calling, emailing and writing letters to legislators, and by attending events like Capital Day to meet officials one-on-one.

Wolf’s proposal is taken seriously by legislators and is considered reflective of the funding appropriations Penn State actually receives in a given academic year.

While the Penn State Board of Trustees has voted against tuition increases for the second consecutive year, it has requested a 6.7 percent increase in state appropriations so the university can uphold its quality of education for the 2020-21 academic year.

This increase in appropriations is estimated to benefit approximately 50,000 undergraduate students paying in-state tuition.

Conducted within the Office of Government and Community Relations, Advocate Penn State’s mission encourages Wolf to include the 6.7 percent funding increase in his annually proposed budget, as requested by the Board of Trustees.

Student leaders have been spearheading the campaign, including those involved in the University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA). Last fall, the general assembly passed legislation supporting the campaign.

“We, as students and residents of the State of Pennsylvania, have an opportunity like no other to have a say in the cost of our Penn State education through campaigns such as this,” UPUA President Laura McKinney (senior-broadcast journalism) said in a press release. “It is with that fact that I highly encourage you to join me in signing up to become an advocate for Penn State, and to add your voice to Advocate Penn State's campaign encouraging Governor Wolf to include our appropriation request in his proposal to the legislature.”

At-large representative Mariana Garcia said advocates are creating a better Penn State by asking for increased funding support.

“Support for Penn State, obviously a lot of times, is funding for the university which directly impacts our in-state tuition. So in-state students are benefiting a lot from that, but also Penn State’s endeavors in healthcare and agriculture,” Garcia (junior-philosophy and communication arts and sciences) said. “When you’re reaching out to the legislators in particular, it’s really impactful for them to hear from large populations like students who directly impact from state funding and can talk about what that means to them.”

President Eric Barron said that when advocates reach out to their elected officials regarding Advocate Penn State and its mission, it makes more of an impact than students may know.

“Legislators care to meet the students. It’s very hard to look at you and be negative,” Barron said. “I hear it over and over again at these events that are coordinated, like Capital Day, ‘Wow that was a really articulate student,’ and, ‘Oh that student was really passionate about this.’”

Barron also said Advocate Penn State goes beyond University Park to spread stories and awareness for increased appropriations.

“All of the campuses include legislators from all of the state, so we’re not just talking about our local legislators,” Barron said. “We’re talking about meeting a broad set of legislators and having that message among the students be clearer and more direct so that it’s powerful.”

Students are encouraged to sign up to become an advocate for Advocate Penn State here.