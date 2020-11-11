From local news to national elections to the Black Lives Matter Movement, journalists Alexis Johnson and Michael Santiago have experienced a lack of diversity in journalism.

“We have to have [journalists of color] at the table,” Johnson said.

The fall 2020 Journalism Speakers Forum series, hosted by Will Yurman — the Norman Eberly Professor of Practice in Journalism in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications — took place virtually Wednesday night.

Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and her master’s degree from Temple University.

Santiago earned his bachelor of fine arts from the San Francisco Art Institute and later pursued journalism while earning a master’s degree at Syracuse University.

As a photojournalist, Santiago was a member of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette staff that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.

In May 2020, Johnson’s name was thrown into the spotlight when she was taken off BLM coverage while working at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Post-Gazette said her tweets contained “bias,” as she drew a parallel between a Kenny Chesney concert and the BLM movement. However, her white colleague, who also tweeted controversial material, was only given a warning, according to Johnson.

Horrifying scenes and aftermath from selfish LOOTERS who don’t care about this city!!!!!.... oh wait sorry. No, these are pictures from a Kenny Chesney concert tailgate. Whoops. pic.twitter.com/lKRNrBsltU — Alexis Johnson (@alexisjreports) May 31, 2020

“He got grace that I didn’t,” Johnson said.

Johnson thinks she was disciplined by her boss because she was a Black journalist covering Black issues, and thus was seen to have inherent bias.

“White people talk about white issues all the time, but are [never questioned] because it is the status quo,” Johnson said.

Santiago was also taken off the coverage after he supported Johnson.

“I think I was taken off coverage because I stood up for a Black woman,” Santiago said.

Johnson said she hopes her story will empower other people of color to speak their minds and stand up for themselves.

As Johnson’s name circulated social media due to the controversial call the Post-Gazette made, VICE News offered her a job — an opportunity she said has given her a space to be herself, she said.

Santiago said he and Johnson made up about 7% of the Black journalists in the newsroom at the Post-Gazette, which doesn’t allow for much diversity in stories and viewpoints.

Many news outlets unintentionally curtail their news to their white viewers simply because there isn’t enough representation in the newsroom, he said.

Johnson said it’s difficult to tell stories when the journalist covering it has little experience on the matter.

The more people of color there are in newsrooms, the better stories and perspectives will be due to having “experts” who understand particular situations, Johnson said.

Discussions about race are limited when there isn’t a diverse newsroom, she said.

The Post-Gazette endorsed President Donald Trump, which seemed to frustrate Santiago.

“Had I still been [working] there, I would have quit,” Santiago said.

Santiago discussed the support journalists of color need in the industry.

After both Santiago and Johnson were barred from BLM coverage, he wondered how his career would have been impacted if he didn’t have his white counterparts to support himself and Johnson.

“What if we didn’t have people to stand up for us, would we still be in journalism?” Santiago said.

However, Santiago is “hopeful” that change will occur.

According to Johnson, more needs to happen in the journalism industry than to just hire more people of color.

“Not only should we hire more journalists of color,” Johnson said, “but also give journalists of color a path to succeed."

