Penn State University Libraries will be reducing spending on library collections by approximately $2.2 million for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

According to a Penn State News release, the reduction is a result of funding cuts to the library system. University Libraries stated in the release that its budget cannot cover "annual inflation increases of renewable content licenses and other purchases."

The reduction will be effective in July of 2020.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

The spending cuts will be distributed in an "equitable" manner across subjects and campus collection funds, and they will be based on current fund distribution percentages.

In order to combat a decrease in spending, University Libraries hopes funding may be reallocated from other library budgets. According to the release, endowment funds may also be available to use.

Despite budget constraints, University Libraries said it remains committed to providing the Penn State community with access to scholarly resources and increasing diversity in its collections.