In light of the coronavirus, Penn State is considering extending the May 1 deadline for prospective students to accept their offers of admission, President Eric Barron said.

Barron and Provost Nicholas Jones announced they were considering this change during a question-and-answer portion of a Faculty Senate meeting on Tuesday.

Accepted students for the fall 2020 semester currently have until May 1 to decide whether they will attend the university and pay their enrollment deposit.

In his answer, Jones urged accepted students to attend Penn State.

