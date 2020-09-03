A fun way to spruce up your dorm room or apartment is to bring in some potted plants.

However, for most people, it can be difficult to keep plants healthy.

This is especially true if you are busy with class or tend to be forgetful (no judgment here).

The good news is there are lots of durable plants that can improve the air quality around you.

Plus, you might feel less guilty if a plant dies rather than a pet fish.

African violet

The cool thing about the African violet is that it flowers, which brings a nice touch of color other than green to your space.

The key to keeping this plant alive is planting it in a ceramic self-watering container.

With these unique pots, you can forget about watering your plant for a while and it won’t suffer.

It will be able to absorb just the right amount of moisture over time, as African violets can be pretty picky about their water intake.

These plants need indirect sunlight.

Their leaves tend to be delicate, so too much sun might burn them and drops of water directly on the leaves might cause rot.

Pothos

Pothos are great plants because the leaves have an interesting heart shape to them, and they’re pretty easy to take care of.

All the pothos really need to thrive is a lot of water whenever the leaves begin to droop.

Avoid giving this plant only enough water so the topsoil isn’t dry. You want to make sure that all of the soil gets water.

However, be careful not to overwater your pothos.

Keep these plants in low light or indirect light and away from pets, as they are poisonous to animals and humans when ingested.

Spider plant

I was given a baby spider plant in the seventh grade.

At the time, it was smaller than my palm with only a few leaves. Now, it’s so big that I’ve had to separate it into three big pots, and each of them has several stems that drop baby spider plants onto my floor.

I water mine about once a week and then forget about it.

When your spider plant matures, you can spread the love by planting the spiderettes — small spider plants growing off the stems — and giving them to family and friends.

Keep your spider plant in indirect sunlight and snip the ends of any leaves that have turned brown.

If this happens, it’s likely because your plant isn’t getting enough water or because the water has chlorine building up.

Lucky bamboo

I forgot about my bamboo plant for most of the quarantine, and it’s still thriving after I rescued it with some water.

Lucky bamboo plants can grow in glass vases with stones at the bottom for stability

Make sure that there’s enough water to cover its roots and that you replace the water about once a week to avoid algae.

These plants tend to absorb a lot of water but are otherwise easy to care for. They prefer indirect sunlight.

Like the pothos, lucky bamboo is poisonous to animals.

Air plant

If you really can’t keep a plant alive, this one might be your only hope.

An air plant isn’t like most plants because it can’t be planted in soil.

Usually, they are placed in glass orbs or hung in geometric metal prisms.

To keep an air plant healthy, mist it with water every once in a while, usually about two or three times a week.

Sometimes the dry air of a dorm or apartment can take a toll on an air plant. If yours is looking a little under the weather, try soaking it in water for two hours to bring it back to life.

Keep your air plant in an area where it can get bright, indirect sunlight.