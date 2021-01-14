MLK banquet, Phillips
Michael Phillips offers his thanks after being presented with the Forum on Black Affairs Humanitarian Award at the 45th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Banquet Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

 Lindsey Toomer

In annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, Penn State’s Forum of Black Affairs will be hosting “Project 1972: A Conversation with Our Elders” this Friday, Jan. 15 virtually from 5-6:30 p.m.

The virtual panel will highlight the experiences of Penn State staff and faculty who either worked at the university during the Civil Rights Movement or were in the university’s class of 1972.

Performances from Jeffrey Lampkin and the Francis Marion YGB along with the announcement of the Fannie Lou Hamer – W.E.B. DuBois Service Scholarship award recipient will be included in Friday’s commemoration of Dr. King.

The discussion will be held via Zoom using this link.

