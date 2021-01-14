In annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, Penn State’s Forum of Black Affairs will be hosting “Project 1972: A Conversation with Our Elders” this Friday, Jan. 15 virtually from 5-6:30 p.m.

The virtual panel will highlight the experiences of Penn State staff and faculty who either worked at the university during the Civil Rights Movement or were in the university’s class of 1972.

Performances from Jeffrey Lampkin and the Francis Marion YGB along with the announcement of the Fannie Lou Hamer – W.E.B. DuBois Service Scholarship award recipient will be included in Friday’s commemoration of Dr. King.

The discussion will be held via Zoom using this link.

MORE STATE COLLEGE NEWS