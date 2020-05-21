Coming to terms with having to wear a mask was hard enough for many — but how do you explain to children that they need to wear masks for their own safety?

That's why Dr. Shirley Woika — a professor at Penn State in the Department of Education Psychology, Counseling, and Special Education — combined her sewing skills and child psychology knowledge to come up with a creative and fun solution: masks that turn kids into their favorite animal.

“An adult mask isn’t that challenging to make, and adults know to wear them,” Woika said. “As a 2-year-old, it’s kind of hard to say, 'you have to wear this.' If you put something on your face that impedes your breathing, kids aren’t that keen on wearing them.”

Woika has been making masks resembling all sorts of different animals since Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf required masks be worn outside of the house. The Center for Disease Control recommends everyone above the age of two wear a mask to reduce the risk of spreading the virus in public.

Woika said her grandson Darius motivated her to begin making the masks. It was challenging to find one he would want to keep on, so she made a mask resembling a bunny face to go with a pair of ears on Easter.

“I had thought, 'what would help him want to wear one?'” Woika said. “I already had the ears for him. I thought that if he had the ears and the little bunny face that maybe he’d get that.”

Luckily, it was a success. Woika — a mother of five — Skyped Darius, who lives in Pittsburgh, as he tried on his new mask.

“When he saw what he looked like, he warmed up to the idea,” Woika said.

She has now made masks portraying a wide variety of animals, including cats, bears, pigs, sharks and — her most popular — a snake with a little tongue.

Taylor Douglas, a doctoral candidate in Penn State's School of Psychology and the College of Education, said her 5-year-old son Steven is one of the many kids who enjoys dressing up as animals.

“The snake mask really sparks his imagination,” Douglas said via email. “I think having a fun mask that he can play in makes him want to keep it on when he needs it, which makes going out in public much safer for all of us.”

Since the beginning of the project, Woika has started receiving more calls from adults saying they want something less scary for their kids, as social distancing rules are starting to loosen up and preschools and child care centers may be opening up in the near future.

Originally, Woika was only putting animal faces on the child-sized masks, but a number of adults have also started asking for animals. Woika said this is because a parent wearing one can increase the child’s willingness to wear a mask.

“Kids look at a socially responsive smile, and that’s a key for kids that you’re safe and everything’s fine,” Woika said. “So when you cover your face and you just have eyes staring at you, I think that’s a little bit intimidating for kids.”

Making a series of shark masks, as Woika did for one of her former graduate student’s families, is an idea she came up with to make wearing them less frightening.

As one of 10 children in her family, Woika’s mother taught her to take up sewing. Woika said she was reluctant to enjoy the activity when she was younger, unlike her twin sister, who ended up making her own wedding dress.

That was until her first son Ben was born with dwarfism, a condition that affects bone growth. She quickly realized it would be most practical for her to get back into sewing.

“All of his clothes were too long,” Woika said. “Every shirt, pair of pants, jacket, everything needed to be altered.”

This left Woika with a large amount of leftover fabric. She began using this fabric to make quilts, but now she uses it to make masks. It has allowed her to make a dog from her son’s khakis and a cat from his grey dress pants.

Woika said a lot of thought and love has gone into the creative process for making the masks, which use either elastic or ties to hold the mask around the wearer's ears. She said this is because a two-year-old could easily pull off the elastic that adults typically wear with their masks.

It starts with the simple fabric layers from her sewing room. Then, she sends them off to her “artistic” daughter Savanna Woika, who has a degree in counseling from Penn State, to do the drawings on the fabric. Savannah had to experiment with different fabric markers and other ways to uphold the quality of the masks.

“Some are very quick, especially the more practice I get making the faces,” Savanna said via email. “Snakes are probably the fastest, but I also think they’re the cutest when finished. I like the wiggly little tongue.”

Woika’s other daughter, Isabelle Woika, who graduated from Penn State in May, also helps draw the mask creations.

The designs then get sent back to her mother, who completes the process by setting, washing, sewing, sterilizing and sealing the masks in a plastic bag.

The masks then get sent off to those who request them or to friends of Woika, like Christieanna Tawiah, a doctoral candidate in Penn State's School of Psychology in the College of Education. Her two sons sport Woika’s creations as well.

“My 5-year-old son Matteo refused to wear typical masks anywhere due to discomfort and the overall awkward look of a surgical mask,” Tawiah said via email. "After wearing the snake mask made by [Woika], he felt more comfortable with the change in attire. He continued to make hissing noises all day and used it as a pretend play prop, keeping it on most of the day!”

Woika and her family are happy to be able to use their own time and skills to help other families during this time.

“I think that mostly [Woika]'s happy [the masks] are being used and helping people,” Savanna said about her mother's project via email. “I think that many people consider what skills they can offer to support others during a time like this, and this is a little thing we can do. Sewing and drawing.”