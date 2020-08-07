A petition for all Penn State seniors to be permitted to attend home football games has obtained 652 signatures.

The petition, started by a user named Gabby McWilliams on change.org, suggests that students could wear masks and stand six feet apart from one another in every other row of the stadium. At the end of each game, the petition said students could be filed out by rows and encouraged to stay separate from one another.

The petition also proposed that hand sanitizer stations could be placed at each entrance, bathrooms capacity could be limited and concession stands could remain closed.

“Penn State football holds a special place in students’ hearts and given this is their last year at Penn State, they should be given the opportunity to cheer on their beloved team one last time,” the petition said.

