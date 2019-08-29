As the fall 2019 semester begins, the freshmen on campus embrace a chapter of firsts, while seniors come to terms with a collection of lasts.

Activities like moving back into the dorms, hiking across campus for early morning classes and shuffling back in line for dining hall food truly prompt reflection for new and returning students.

For freshmen, a new year can prompt nerves and homesickness. Rishi Patel said he is most intimidated by his classes.

“The thing that I am most worried about being a freshman is school work,” Patel (freshman-aerospace engineering) said. “The classes are a lot harder here, and from someone who didn’t need to study much in high school, it’s a big step up.”

Matison McIntyre shared similar sentiments to Patel.

“I’m most worried about getting all of my school work done,” McIntyre (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I know that college education is a different caliber and requires even more work and effort than I put into high school work, so I want to make sure I am applying myself in each class.”

Both described their worst-case-scenario as flunking out of school or classes — however, Patel said his fear of failing is what is keeping him motivated.

“[My fears] made me focus on my classes more,” Patel said. “I won’t lie — it kind of makes it a little stressful, but hopefully over time I will be able to get the hang of all the classes and the amount of work I need to do.”

As freshmen worry of what’s to come, Anthony Nastasi reflected on his earlier days of college.

“One of the most ridiculous concerns I had was getting homesick,” Nastasi (senior-supply chain management) said. “I can tell you, never in my four years here has that occurred. This truly is my home away from home. Some of the greatest people I have met have come from [this] school.”

Jordan Dawson also said she found herself anxious to move away from her home freshman year to a new and unknown environment.

“I just was worried that I wasn’t going to do well at all in school, but after I adjusted, I realized I was going to be fine even though the classes were harder,” Dawson (sophomore-film) said.

For the freshmen who find themselves lost on campus and overwhelmed with options, Dawson encouraged them to keep their heads up.

“Give yourself some time,” Dawson said. “College is a big adjustment. Even though it might seem like a big, super scary change, you have the resources and the time to adjust in the way you need to.”