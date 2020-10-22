For many people, the coronavirus pandemic has put their social lives on hold. They are going out less, meeting fewer people and missing out on new experiences.

One Penn State alumna’s app, “MEETNorth,” is looking to change that.

Jacqueline Berchielli, 37, of New York City, is the founder and CEO of MEETNorth, which is the first “COVID-specific” dating app.

The app has been in development for five years after Berchielli had become frustrated with the New York dating scene.

“I felt like it was kind of just a game,” Berchielli said about many dating apps. “You would connect with people, but there was never a true catalyst to get you to meet people in person.”

The app includes coronavirus-specific features such as “Social Zone,” which allows users to determine their comfort level concerning coronavirus protocols.

The rankings go from “Masterful”— someone who always follows mandatory and recommended coronavirus guidelines to “Not my concern” — someone who never follows mandatory or recommended coronavirus guidelines, and everything in between.

Berchielli, a 2005 graduate with a degree in political science, set out to find a way to make a dating app that would get people “into the real world.”

The app has gone through many iterations, according to Berchielli, but the final version is about “fostering spontaneous, in-person connections.”

MEETNorth also allows users to filter their interests and choose preferred social environments. Interactive maps are in place to help users find people with similar views and coronavirus practices.

Berchielli is also the co-founder of eXacta Global, a legal recruiting firm.

She chose Penn State as the first launch location because she is familiar with the area and knows “what the students at Penn State will be looking for.” She said Penn State was a good “controlled” environment where the app could be tested.

Originally, the app was supposed to launch last spring, but got pushed back due to the pandemic. This inspired the MEETNorth team to implement features related to the coronavirus.

Berchielli said MEETNorth allows students to be informed about who they interact with and where to go.

With the “Social Zone” feature, users can infer how people are dealing with the coronavirus.

“Information in the time of COVID is key,” Berchielli said.

Berchielli said MEETNorth is a “judgment-free zone,” and the app’s intent is to connect people who share the same way of thinking when it comes to the coronavirus.

The team at MEETNorth has found that when people meet in these times, the first thing they talk about is the coronavirus — so the “Social Zone” feature allows them to forego this step.

Once they are past this, they can search for something to do or somewhere to go on the app with the “Scream for the Team” or “Dive In” features.

When “Scream for the Team” is selected, the app will show the user all the venues showing a specific sports matchup. Once this user is there, they can filter through their interests on the app to meet someone inside the location who shares similar interests.

Users can see other avatars at a location, but they can’t connect with them until they are also at the venue, which is part of encouraging people to go out and socialize rather than just “couch-surfing.”

She said Penn State students have been using the app to connect with people inside State College bars, because they can’t move around to other tables due to coronavirus protocols. This is reminiscent of “telephone clubs” in 1920s Berlin, according to Berchielli, in which people would talk via telephone from their respective tables inside the club.

Katie Pav, an intern at MEETNorth, said she has enjoyed seeing the app evolve on campus.

Pav (senior-advertising) said she has seen the app’s popularity spread both on and off campus and has seen students use it at bars to safely socialize with new people.

When deciding where to go, Pav said each bar has specific interests that allow her to find where she wants to go.

Pav said the “Social Zone” feature has proven useful in her experience and allows her to make informed decisions.

Pav and Berchielli agreed that one of the goals of MEETNorth is to change the way greek life is viewed when talking about the coronavirus. Pav is in a sorority, and said she and her sorority sisters use it at bars as a safe way to meet people.

“It makes me more comfortable to be able to pick and choose who I actually feel comfortable meeting in person,” Pav said.

Michael Fullington is the co-owner of the Phyrst in State College, one of the bars where MEETNorth has been in use.

Fullington said the bar brought MEETNorth in for a “preliminary trial” after it was contacted by the app’s team, and found that “it seemed like a fun way for kids to interact.”

Fullington said the environment in the Phyrst has benefited from people’s use of the app because the bar-goers can communicate and enjoy themselves.

“It just makes everything a little for more phun,” Fullington said. “Fun with a ph-.”

MEETNorth is looking to launch at Ohio State University and the University of Michigan within the next few weeks. The team also wants to launch the app in Los Angeles by the end of the year.