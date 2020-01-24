As part of Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week, participants spent one hour simulating the decisions that a formerly incarcerated person would make in the first month after their release.

The simulation, which took place three times over the course of Friday, was moderated by Ashley Lough, the reentry coordinator for the Northern District of West Virginia Bureau of Prisons.

Participants were each assigned a unique incarcerated person, who differed in aspects like employment, housing status and how often they were required to attend court-mandated treatment.

The simulation was divided into weeks — which each lasted roughly eight minutes — during which participants would try to complete various tasks. This included meeting with a probation officer, paying rent and buying food.

After each “week,” Lough would hold a brief discussion with participants and highlight some important aspects of the simulation.

After the first simulated week, which many participants spent trying to get a form of identification, Lough explained that many incarcerated people lose their identification while in prison, and the process to recover a birth certificate can take several years depending on which state the person is from.

The simulation included an option where participants who ran out of money could commit a crime and risk going back to prison. Many participants used it. Lough explained that she added the option to illustrate the high recidivism rates of formerly incarcerated people, and show how easy it is to recidivate.

By the end of the fourth “week,” all but a few participants were in prison — some for committing crimes and some because they couldn’t afford to meet with their probation officer.

During a discussion after the simulation, Lough said that one of the biggest lessons she hopes to teach is the importance of helping formerly incarcerated people.

By helping participants see the difficulty of a formerly incarcerated person’s everyday life, Lough said she hopes she can show people how much of a difference they can make by loaning someone their clothes or giving them a ride.

At the end of the event, Divine Lipscomb, the special projects coordinator for the Restorative Justice Initiative, led a discussion about housing and job discrimination toward formerly incarcerated people, racial disparities in the prison population, and ways to reform the criminal justice system.

According to Lipscomb, about 70 students attended the simulation throughout the day.

Lipscomb, a formerly incarcerated person himself, said that he was “extremely happy” with the results of the event, and felt that the participants got an accurate depiction of prisoner reentry.

This is the second time the initiative has run this simulation, which started because Lipscomb wanted to raise awareness of what life is like for formerly incarcerated people.

“I realized, being one of the only self-identified formerly incarcerated students on campus, most students have no idea what it’s like to walk in the shoes of someone who’s formerly incarcerated,” Lipscomb said.

Lipscomb says that the Initiative plans to run more simulations in the future, as well as other events to raise awareness of issues facing formerly incarcerated people.

Matila Sackor, a student who participated in the simulation, said that it was “eye-opening.”

“[Incarcerated people] don’t get enough credit, honestly,” Sackor (freshman- psychology and biobehavioral health) said, considering “how hard they work.”

Rachel Fisher, who also participated in the simulation, felt similarly to Sackor, and expressed hope that events like these will decrease stigma around formerly incarcerated people.

“[It changed] the way I think about how hard it is to get back up on your feet after you get out,” Fisher (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said. “I literally only had $20 the first day, and the cheapest thing [I had] to do was $30.”