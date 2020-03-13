Due to the temporary cancellation of in-person classes at Penn State, professors must adjust their courses to fit an online learning format.

Although this process is unprecedented, courses that rely heavily upon hands-on activities and university equipment face additional difficulties as these elements may be more challenging to fit into an online format.

Biology professor Denise Woodward said despite the challenges that have come with adjusting to an online teaching format, she is still hopeful she can devise a plan that will be a positive educational experience for her students.

Woodward — who teaches biology: basic concepts and biodiversity (BIOL 110) and ecotoxicology (BIOL 415) — said her courses are strongly tied to laboratory work.

With BIOL 110, Woodward said the main goal of the course is to get students accustomed to working in a lab setting to prepare them for their careers as scientists or health professionals.

In BIOL 415, students focus on independent research. According to the class’s teaching assistant Matthew Kermitz, students had planted seeds to grow a particular crop — such as soybean, corn or tomatoes — and were testing the effects of toxic water or other pest control techniques on the plants.

Woodward said she will take care of the students’ plants and apply the necessary treatments to them until they return on April 6. She said she will also create videos about course topics, host online office hours and make use of features in Canvas to allow for class collaboration and partner work.

Kermitz (senior-biology) said he thinks the BIOL 415 class will be able to proceed somewhat normally, but added that some quality of learning may be lost in the transition to online learning.

Woodward agreed, explaining she has some concerns about transitioning lab work online — particularly under short notice — and about Zoom functioning properly. She added, however, that with communication, flexibility and patience, each class should be able to continue as before.

“Students can be assured that everyone at the university is working hard to make this experience as valuable and positive as possible,” she said. “There will be some glitches but it will all come together."

Student Elham Hajesmaeili Nooghi — who is teaching beginning oil painting (Art 250) this semester — said the main challenges that come with adapting an art class to an online instruction format arise because of the materials required to complete projects.

Hajesmaeili Nooghi (graduate-art education and women's, gender, and sexuality studies) said Art 250 involves the use of resources that might be difficult for students to find outside of the university — such as easels and studio space with good ventilation.

For the coming weeks of remote learning, Hajesmaeili Nooghi said she will design exercises that can be done from one’s home that still align with studio activities.

She added she will incorporate applicable articles, books and podcasts to supplement this work, and will also have her students post their work on Canvas so they can receive feedback.

Despite the task ahead of her, Hajesmaeili Nooghi said she believes her experience teaching introduction to drawing (Art 20) online prepared her to transfer Art 250 to an online format.

“At the beginning, it sounded so weird to me since drawing is a hands-on class, and I was wondering how teaching drawing to students is possible remotely,” Hajesmaeili Nooghi said. “Now, after four years of teaching this online course to many students all around the globe, I know that it is possible. I believe limitations can lead to creativity and growth.”

Bill Hallman, a communications professor who teaches television field production (COMM 282) and branded storytelling (COMM 497), said he is working to finalize a plan for the upcoming three weeks that will allow his students to learn and apply video production skills without having the same access to equipment as they would on campus.

Hallman said COMM 282 has a particular emphasis on the utilization of cameras, lighting and software.

Since these resources are only provided on campus, he is working on adapting assignments so they can be done by his students with the technology they have in their homes — namely laptops and smartphones.

Hallman added he will consult his students individually in the coming days to help them accomplish their coursework with whatever resources they have available to them.

Although the situation has created some difficulties, Hallman said it has presented his students with an opportunity to practice working and adjusting quickly.

“There is a chance this could be a real learning experience,” Hallman said. “When you sign up for a career [like this], being able to adapt on the fly is key.”

Hallman said he is grateful Penn State has a variety of technology available to faculty and students, especially at a time like this when online learning is required.

“If this had to happen anywhere, I’m glad it happened at Penn State,” Hallman said. “This could have been a tough adaptation somewhere else, but Penn State has a lot of great technology resources to handle this situation.”

Mirroring this sentiment, Stephen Kraycik — who is also a communications professor — said although online instruction will take away from some aspects of his courses, he is grateful to have technology that can help to continue the goals of each class.

Kraycik teaches TV reporting (COMM 465) and the class that produces Centre County Report (COMM 480).

Similarly to Hallman, Kraycik said his courses do not involve many lecture components. Rather, they mostly require students to use cameras, tripods and microphones to shoot video and conduct interviews in the field. With CCR, he added students perform live newscasts while working in a studio space on campus.

As the equipment and studio space integrated in these courses are now unavailable to his students, Kraycik said his CCR students will continue to cover news through the production’s social media platforms.

Students in both of his classes will attend classes virtually through Zoom.

Kraycik said he believes some elements of the course will be lost due to the switch to online instruction, especially because of how unprecedented this arrangement is for the university.

“We've had to cancel a newscast in the past when the university shut down for a snowstorm, but to do this for weeks on end is something we never thought we'd be doing,” Kraycik said. “We're just now working through backup plans for these classes.”

