In 2017, Penn State alumnus Donald P. Bellisario, along with his wife Vivienne, donated $30 million to what is now known as the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications — one of the largest gifts in Penn State’s history.

Through the “A Greater Penn State for the 21st Century Excellence” campaign, the Bellisarios’ gift provides scholarships for communications students, with first preference going to active duty service members who are undergraduates.

The gift also financially supports faculty projects and new programs that provide interactive learning experiences for undergraduates, and funds the creation of the Donald P. Bellisario Media Center.

The Bellisario Media Center, which began construction in December 2018, will act as a communications hub for students, providing offices and studios for communications students, faculty and student-run organizations, including The Daily Collegian.

The center will be located in the oldest section of the Willard Building and is expected to be completed for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Dean of the Bellisario College of Communications Marie Hardin said the media center will prepare students to be experienced professionals in their respective media environments.

“The center will be, hands down, the most exciting place on campus for Penn State communications students and faculty,” Hardin said in a press release. “It will be a vital resource as we prepare the next generation of great digital storytellers.”

Additional funding for the Media Center was donated by the Hearst Foundation, which endowed $100,000 to the project in April 2018.

Prior to their 2017 contribution to the College of Communications, the Bellisarios donated $1 million to establish the Donald P. Bellisario Trustee Scholarship in 2006. The endowment was one of the largest made through the Trustee Matching Scholarship Program.

Bellisario also donated his past work, including scripts and videos, to be used as examples in communications courses.

The 1961 journalism graduate became an award-winning director, producer, writer and actor. He is most renowned for his work on “Quantum Leap,” “NCIS” and “Magnum P.I.”

The couple were named Penn State’s Philanthropists of the Year in 2018. The award recognizes those who exhibit the qualities of generosity and leadership toward their alma mater through promotion and financial support.

Penn State President Eric Barron said the Bellisarios’ donation is an “extraordinary commitment” that will support students and faculty for years.

“Don’s accomplishments as a television legend reflect values central to the Penn State community — a commitment to hard work, excellence and transformative results,” Barron said in a press release.

Bellisario said from his contribution to the college, he is investing in the next generation, which is something he cares deeply about.

“I believe in investing, passing it on to the next generation,” Bellisario said in a press release. “Under the guidance of Dean Marie Hardin, these new facilities, faculty chairs and student scholarships will assure there is no limit to what future graduates of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications can achieve.”