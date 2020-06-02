More than 13,000 people have signed a petition requesting Penn State take action against an alleged student who was recorded yelling racist comments while passing by a “Black Lives Matter” protest in Aston, Pennsylvania.

The individual — suspected by some people on social media to be Penn State student Sean Setnick — was heard using the N-word and referencing the Ku Klux Klan from a vehicle while driving past a protest assembled in light of the death of George Floyd.

In response to this, the petition calls Penn State to take disciplinary action against the alleged student.

It adds that the behavior displayed in the video is “in direct violation of the Honor Code” and “not what Penn State stands for,” according to the petition.

