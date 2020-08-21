Penn State’s Back to State plan, which was initially released on June 14, has evolved into a larger, more extensive plan with subcategories of focus, ranging from masking and social distancing to contact tracing and monitoring.

Here is the most important information from Penn State’s plans to keep in mind when returning to campus this semester.

Fall schedule

Penn State’s fall semester schedule is different compared to years past due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the semester will begin as initially planned, Penn State students will miss out on their first long weekend — Labor Day. Classes will be held on Sept. 7 regardless of the holiday, according to a Penn State News release.

In addition, rather than returning to campus after Thanksgiving, students will complete the remainder of the fall semester, including finals, remotely or online. The last day of in-person instruction will be Nov. 20 and the semester will conclude on Dec. 18.

Classroom policies for students

Although there are a limited number of in-person courses occurring this summer, students are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while in classrooms, labs, offices and other campus buildings, according to a Penn State News release. Also, students must practice “good personal hygiene” before and after classes.

Hygienic practices include covering sneezes and coughs in the classroom, washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer before and after classes — and staying home if students feel ill.

To keep in compliance with Pennsylvania guidelines set in place by Gov. Tom Wolf, students will also be required to follow all guidance and signage on campus, including signs that direct traffic and indicate space occupancy and assigned seating.

The university encourages Penn State students who are immunocompromised or at risk for the virus to adjust their schedules for their own safety. Students who need accommodations should contact Student Disability Resources.

All classes with more than 250 students have been moved online. Any classrooms with courses taught in person will be regularly cleaned and disinfected, according to Penn State Office of the Physical Plant’s website. High-traffic areas of campus will also be sanitized regularly.

Additionally, classrooms that are not in use will be utilized as study areas for students who wish to keep a sense of normalcy in their schedules, according to Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers. Non-classroom spaces, like the Nittany Lion Inn’s ballroom, will be “repurposed” to accommodate classes as well.

Enforcement of guidelines

In an effort to get students involved with coronavirus requirement enforcements, Penn State is recruiting “Public Health Ambassadors,” according to a press release from Vice President of Student Affairs Damon Sims and Senior Director of Student Engagement Programs Barry Bram. The initiative is newly created in hopes of guiding students’ decisions regarding healthy behaviors and social norms.

Students in the position will be trained to encourage their peers in a safe and strategic “dialogue.” They will enforce mask-wearing, social distancing and personal hygiene, as well as answer any Penn Staters’ questions.

Ambassadors will be paid a starting rate of $9.50 per hour and must work a minimum of 10 hours a week. Students in leadership positions in the initiative will be paid $10.25 per hour.

Also, students who fail to meet social distancing and masking guidelines in the classroom could be reprimanded by the university. Penn State faculty have been directed to refer non-complying students to the Office of Student Conduct.

Penn State’s COVID-19 Compact

The university created a required “COVID-19 Compact” students needed to agree to on LionPath prior to returning to campus, and the initial compact caused uproar from students.

The compact confirms that students agree to act responsibly on campus to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The language of the compact has since been revised to limit student responsibility, which originally included possible death.

Students who wished to agree to revised compact must have submitted a request through their Penn State emails before returning to campus, according to a Penn State News release.

“Mask Up or Pack Up”

Penn State’s latest coronavirus-related initiative, “Mask Up or Pack Up,” coincides with the State College Borough Council’s recent masking ordinance. The borough’s ordinance states that those who are not wearing masks in downtown State College when necessary could be subject to a $300 fine.

“Mask Up or Pack Up” is a “research-based” initiative that was guided by Penn State community surveys and focus groups. Research showed that community members felt more protected when everyone is required to wear masks on campus and in public.

Additionally, the campaign hopes to shift attitudes toward coronavirus guidelines and make protocols easier to abide by.

