On Oct. 29, Penn State reimplemented the option to use the alternative grading system that was put into place in spring, given the coronavirus pandemic.

However, some students in Penn State’s Schreyer Honors College have been curious as to how alternative grading might be different for them compared to others.

Schreyer Honors College will allow students to utilize alternative grading for this semester with no limit. However, if students use it for an honors course, a V or Z grade will result in no credit being earned for the class.

The college told its students via email to remember the impact alternative grading might have on their transcript if they are to apply to postgraduate options.

Dr. Keefe B. Manning, associate dean of Schreyer Honors College, said Schreyer students should always consider their future careers and postgraduate options.

“We have resources that can help students,” Manning said. “We have helped students in a number of instances.”

Regardless of whether or not students in Schreyer use alternative grading this semester, they are still required to maintain a minimum 3.40 GPA.

Manning also discussed the impact of the stressful semester on a student’s decision to use alternative grading.

“Some of our students are being taxed, and we understand,” Manning said. “We want them to reflect on what their learning environment was like this semester.”

One Schreyer student interested in using alternative grading this semester is Harsh Tyagi.

“I feel like it is a good way to relieve some stress from students,” Tyagi (sophomore-aerospace engineering and astrophysics) said. “[Schreyer] is kind of recommending people not to do it, but this semester I might be forced to do it in one or two classes.”

While he said he was considering using alternative grading, Tyagi still expressed some fears about the system.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

“There’s a lot of uncertainty right now,” Tyagi said. “Advisers still don’t know how grad schools are going to look at this.”

Tyagi said this semester was more difficult than prior semesters, which is another reason he might use the alternative grading option.

“My grades last fall and last spring were perfectly fine,” Tyagi said. “This semester, I do not have as good grades.”

Isabella Gayoso also expressed interest in using the alternative grading system.

“It’s been really tough,” Gayoso (sophomore-mechanical engineering and aerospace engineering) said. “It is really tough to learn things virtually.”

Gayoso said she plans on using the option for one of her classes.

She also explained the differing perspectives between Schreyer students and other students.

“A lot of kids want to go to law school, grad school or medical school,” Gayoso said. “Law schools and medical schools straight up won’t accept alternative grades.”

Gayoso expressed how there is less pressure on non-Schreyer students to use the satisfactory grading option.

“I feel like my Schreyer friends are a lot more stressed over if they can use [alternative grading],” Gayoso said.

Clair Lombard is an international student who expressed interest in using alternative grading.

“I talked with my Schreyer adviser,” Lombard (freshman-premedicine) said. “It’s going to help me quite a bit.”

Lombard said her first year at Penn State has been slightly stressful.

“Trying to get to college during a pandemic was a little bit of a stress,” Lombard said. “It has also been stressful being all online.”