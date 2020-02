The College of Earth and Mineral Sciences benefitting THON group hosted its annual 'Date Auction'.

Students offered up different items and talents for their peers to bid on. These included baked goods, THON merchandise, home cooked meals, a picnic at the Arboretum, a photoshoot and custom artwork.

Participants could bid either as individuals or with groups and split the prizes. Overall, the auction raised $1,003 all of which is going toward THON.