Since he was a kid, Jeremy Dunston’s favorite part of Penn State Homecoming Week has been the parade.

Every year as a Penn State student, Dunston would head straight down to College Avenue after class to watch the various floats roll through the streets of State College.

This year, he got to judge the event.

Dunston (senior-materials science and engineering) was elected to the 2020 Homecoming Court as recognition for his involvement and leadership on campus throughout his years as a student.

A second-year THON captain on the entertainment committee, a member of Lion Ambassadors, a member of Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and an orientation leader for the class of 2022, Dunston’s schedule these four years has been anything but light.

“I try to stay as involved as I can at Penn State,” Dunston said.

Despite his involvement and leadership, Dunston said his nomination and subsequent election was still a welcome surprise.

“It's definitely a huge honor. Since I’ve started at Penn State, one of my biggest things was getting involved as much as I possibly could,” he said. “I was getting involved in a number of organizations where I could assume leadership roles and interact with a bunch of other Penn State students with their own track and identity and journey as they go through Penn State.”

More than anything, Dunston said he wanted to be a positive force in other students’ lives. Since receiving his spot on the court, he feels he can safely say he made his mark on Penn State.

“I really want to make an impact on other people and be a mentor to others,” he said. “So when I found out I was nominated, it was a huge relief in the sense that I know I impacted at least one person at this university who felt so inclined to bring light to the way I’ve impacted their lives.”

His main motivation, he said, has been his THON involvement.

“Being a captain on the Entertainment Committee, you’re obviously providing entertainment and exciting and dynamic moments for the families that THON serves, too, but also the spectators who are Penn State students,” he said. “I really love getting people inspired and motivated and excited to just do things.”

Friend and roommate Jacqueline Strobel said she could not be more proud of Dunston.

“I see firsthand everyday how passionate he is about the Penn State community, working tirelessly to improve and make necessary changes to the organizations he leads. No one deserved this more, and I am so happy that his involvement and leadership is being recognized by the university and his peers,” Strobel (senior-supply chain and information systems, health policy and administration) said via email.

Cassandra Nedd, Dunston’s close friend, is also “extremely proud” of Dunston’s achievements.

“I was so excited to hear [that] Jeremy was selected for Homecoming court,” Nedd (senior-biology) said via email. “He is incredibly involved in many aspects of the university and having him on the court showed that so many other people, [including me], look up to him greatly and that he represents the best of Penn State.”

While judging parades is fun, Dunston said his favorite part of being on Homecoming Court was getting to interact with his Penn State peers.

“I’m meeting a bunch of other passionate seniors who are equally invested in Penn State and always willing to do more and juggle so much and go above and beyond to be a leader on campus,” he said. “I think networking with the other members of the court is very exciting.”

Dunston said his final Homecoming parade as a Penn State student, which was held virtually, was bittersweet.

But nonetheless, he has faith that he will be back to see the parade once more as an alum — judging, this time, from the crowds on College Avenue.