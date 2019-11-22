On Thursday afternoon, students walked across the HUB Lawn while holding two gallons of water.

The annual “Water Walk” event was hosted by Penn State's chapter of UNICEF from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 21, with the goal of students understanding what many people in developing nations go through every day to acquire water.

Organization member Manik Mukherjee said she hopes this small task will help students realize the everyday struggles people face in developing nations.

“We are trying to spread awareness about water insecurity because people in developing nations have to walk really far just to get access to water and to bring it back to their families,” Mukherjee (junior-data science) said.

Mukherjee’s main goal with the walk was to spread awareness of the issue of water scarcity and provide education to students on the subject.

“We are trying to get people to learn more about water and what people are going through in other nations," Mukherjee said.

Organization member Evan Zhang said he hopes that after participating, students will realize just how much water they use on a daily basis, and how they take it for granted.

“We will also try to convince them to reduce their water consumption just for the general betterment of the planet,” Zhang (sophomore-civil engineering) said.

Wasila Abuhassan understands first-hand the importance of bringing awareness to this issue.

“I have seen and experienced first hand not having water in a specific time," Abuhassan (freshman-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said. "That makes you realize how important and how much water we use every single day and we do not even notice it.”

UNICEF, or the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, hosts this event on an international scale every year, with the same hopes as the members of Penn State’s chapter — to educate people.

“Washing hands, brushing out teeth, drinking, so it is very important to me that we can save more water because it is a vital resource for us,” Abuhassan said.