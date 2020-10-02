Penn State Homecoming announced the members of its 2020 homecoming court on Friday.

According to a press release from the organization, Homecoming Week will take place from Oct. 10-18. Students will be able to vote for members of the student court during Homecoming Week, and the two court members with the most votes will receive the Guide State Forward award.

The Homecoming Executive Committee decided not to select a Grand Marshal or Honorary Marshal this year, the release said. Instead, the organization will virtually host alumni, including past and honorary grand marshals, via its social media accounts on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The 10 members of the 2020 student homecoming court, according to the release, are as follows:

Maddy Mitchell (recreation, park and tourism management) is the executive director of the Council of Sustainable Leaders, an organizer for the Sustainability Showcase Series, an undergraduate student representative for the College of Health and Human Development, and has participated in the Penn State Alternative Breaks program.

Sarah Hohman (health policy and administration) is involved in THON, Camp Kesem, the Lion’s Pantry and Springfield.

Nina Trach (public relations and Spanish) is the administrative vice president of the Lion Ambassadors, a Bellisario Fellow, a Schreyer Scholar, a Paterno Fellow and a New York Women in Communications Scholar. She is also involved in Leadership JumpStart and THON.

Caitlyn Martin (engineering science) is the vice president for finance on the Panhellenic Executive Council. She is involved in Greek life and THON.

Jacob Klipstein (political science, history and Jewish studies) is the president of the Penn State College Democrats, an at-large representative in the University Park Undergraduate Association and a student member of The Daily Collegian’s Board of Directors. He is also involved in Lion Caucus.

Jada Gilliam (communication arts and sciences, public relations) is the president of Penn State Lion Scouts and is involved in THON.

Diego Santos (biochemistry and molecular biology) is involved in the Lion Ambassadors, Penn State Homecoming, and the Penn State Select Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias, and Community Safety

Jona Hall (print and digital journalism) is a student ambassador, a member of the Penn State Alumni Association and the president and founder of Zeta Mu Phi. She serves on the student affairs committee for the World Campus Student Government Association and is involved with THON.

Adeline Mishler (business management) is the chair of UPUA’s student life committee. She also serves on the University Park Student Fee Board steering committee and the executive board of Lion Caucus, and is a member of Delta Sigma Pi.

The press release also announced the members of the graduate court, who are as follows:

Claire Kelling, a fifth-year doctoral candidate in statistics and social data analytics with a graduate minor in computational sciences, who is the student body president of the Graduate and Professional Student Association and the chair of the University Park Student Fee Board. Kelling also serves on the Statistics Climate and Diversity Committee and the Anti-Racism Working Group.

Latisha Franklin, a fifth-year PhD candidate in biochemistry, microbiology and molecular biology, who is a recipient of the Bunton-Waller Fellowship and the Sloan Minority PhD Program Scholarship. She also won the 2019 Eberly College of Science Climate and Diversity Award.

Finally, here are the members of the university court:

Cindy Guthrie, a professor in the Penn State kinesiology department, who is a volunteer advisor with Penn State Christian Athletes.

Zack Moore, the vice president for government and community relations, who created an undergraduate internship in the office of government and community relations and founded Lion Caucus.

Kelly Karpa, a professor in the department of pharmacology and the assistant dean of interprofessional education at the College of Medicine in Hershey, Pa., who is a Josiah Macy Faculty Scholar and an Academy of Pharmacology Educators fellow. She has won the National Pharmacology Educator Award and the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association Preceptor of the Year award.

Kristen Garrity, the assistant director of student and young alumni programs at the Penn State Alumni Association, who is involved in the Penn State Lion Ambassadors.

Kyle Kaplan, a clinical assistant professor of business law in the Smeal College of Business.

Editor's note: The original version of this article switched the involvement listed for Cindy Guthrie and Kristen Garrity. Penn State Homecoming had made an error in its original press release. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.