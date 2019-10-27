With Halloween falling on a Thursday this year, organizations within the community have stepped up to offer parents and their little costumed ones a safer and timelier alternative for trick-or-treating.

The State College Spikes and Centre LifeLink partnered to give the community such an alternative, hosting their annual "Safe & Seen at the Ballpark" free event on Sunday afternoon at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Dozens of families with little trick-or-treaters in tow toured the ballpark, with the first level filled with spooky games and face-painting for all ages.

The suite level upstairs brought guests down a spookily decorated tunnel, with candy being handed out by volunteers. The end of the route featured a photo wall to have attendees' costumes immortalized.

The Spikes have been holding the event for about 10 years now, according to Joe Putnam, the director of communications for the team. The event serves as a way for kids and their families to have a safe, visible environment for Halloween festivities.

Putnam, 34, said that as an organization, the State College Spikes are always looking for ways to accommodate families, and since the regular baseball season has concluded, this event is a way to fill the space at the park.

“It’s another way to use the space as a community space, which is something we like to do all year round,” Putnam said. “We’re able to provide this fun, free event for everybody and have a great time in a family-friendly environment and bring a whole community together.”

Safe & Seen is just one of the many "alternative trick-or-treat" events that are held throughout the area at this time of year.

Other community events include the Penn State All-Sports Museum hosting a free trick-or-treat night with student athletes on Monday, as well as numerous "trunk-or-treats" taking place in parking lots.

“I know I appreciate as the parent of a young child to have the opportunity to attend these events in our community," Emily Aten, who brought her son Tyler to the park, said. “It’s a really fun event.”

Aten, 36, of Bellefonte, said she prefers something like this during the day so that she can see what her child is up to, and tries to attend as many of these community events as she can.

Eliza Shaw, the outreach coordinator and EMT for Centre Lifelink, said that having the event at the park was good for community members in more ways than one.

“It’s a multifold thing; it’s a safe thing, it’s a safe environment, it’s not teaching your kids to go take candy from strangers, but it’s also environmentally stable,” Shaw, 33, of State College, said. “It doesn’t matter what the weather is, it can be planned for a nice time. With trick-or-treat being on a Thursday night this year, it’s better to not have to come home from work as school and do all that."

Putnam said he sees a growth pattern in events like this both in the local community and abroad, and is happy that the Spikes are able to give something like this to the State College community.

“We know how important it is having a safe event out in the daylight where everyone can truly feel like they can have fun in a safe environment,” Putnam said.