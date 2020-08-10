A sexual assault was reported to Penn State Police at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, according to a university-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly occurred on Aug. 10 between 11:30 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. near Parking Lot Purple 43. The lot is located in the southeastern portion of campus, adjacent to Hastings Road.

The individual, who was visiting campus, reported she was "forced to engage in sexual activity by a known individual," according to the Timely Warning. No further details were provided in the Timely Warning.

This is the first Timely Warning to be reported in over five months. The last Timely Warning was issued on March 5.

