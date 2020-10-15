Penn State Student Affairs has continued to reach out to the student body while staying remote, with this year's involvement fair occuring online.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15, a YouTube event for various clubs connected students to organizations that they could potentially participate in moving forward.

If there are people still interested in learning about clubs or organizations, numerous groups have created videos for the public to view.

Each video introduces students to the club, their goals and any other important facts about the organization that is necessary.

Additional events occurring in the area for students can also be found on OrgCentral.