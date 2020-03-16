Best Places to Sit Around Campus, Old Main Lawn
Flags blow in the wind on Old Main Lawn on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

 Samantha Wilson

Despite Penn State's push for students to remain at home for the next three weeks, the university intends to provide university employees with work throughout the period of online learning.

According to a university news release, employees whose jobs are able to be done from home are being instructed to telecommute. For faculty and staff whose jobs cannot be accomplished via telecommunication, however, the campus is open.

University spokeswoman Rachel Pell said employees are working with their supervisors to review other tasks they can perform if their current jobs cannot be done given the lack of students on campus.

In doing this, supervisors will determine what each employee’s duties will be moving forward, according to Pell.

