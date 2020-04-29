Penn State has donated 10,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to the four main community health providers: Penn State University Health Services, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Mount Nittany Medical Center.

The donations were coordinated through the office of the senior vice president of research, according to a Penn State News release. The effort began shortly after spring break on March 19 when several powered air-purifying respirators were shipped to the Hershey Medical Center along with gloves, gowns and 350 N95 masks.

After that initial donation, a wider effort began, the release says. The university collected more than 7,000 gloves, 4,200 masks and 225 disposable gowns, among other items and dispersed them to the four health providers.

Mount Nittany Medical Center reports that the additional equipment has expanded its ability to supply employees beyond front-line clinicians with PPE.

Similar donation efforts are taking place across the state at many commonwealth campuses, which are supplying their local hospitals, according to the release.

