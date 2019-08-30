Joe Jonas may be a “sucker” for Penn State football, as he tweeted that he will tailgate at Penn State’s first game of the season on Aug. 31.

When John Taylor, a guitarist for the Jonas Brothers, tweeted, “Who is tailgating tomorrow at beaver stadium?", Jonas replied “Me.” Jonas' tweet was sent at 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Me 👋 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 31, 2019

It is unclear if Jonas will attend the game, or if his brothers Nick and Kevin will join him at the tailgate lots.

Twitter users responded to Jonas' tweet with excitement. Some tweeted at Jonas asking him to tailgate with them, while others replied to the tweet with their lots and spot numbers, hinting they may want Jonas to stop by.

So which lot ? Asking for a friend. #WeAre — Christy Shields (@WxShield) August 31, 2019

Uhh..pretty much wouldn’t be a jobro show if you weren’t 😂 — Lisa ッ | 160 days (@KevinJsAngels) August 31, 2019

The tweet comes five days before the Jonas Brothers' “Happiness Begins” tour will come to the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 4.

The Jonas Brothers are no strangers to Penn State. In April, the boyband visited State College for a surprise performance at Champs Downtown.

After the concert, James Franklin tweeted a picture of himself with the brothers, and indicated the brothers would attend football games during the 2019 season.

The guys rocked Happy Valley tonight! See you at the White Out!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/kvID2x8Bo5 — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 6, 2019

The game against Idaho kicks off 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Beaver Stadium.