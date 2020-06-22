For students whose plans have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is now extra time to cancel on-campus housing contracts for the upcoming academic year.

Penn State Housing and Food Services announced via email that it will accept housing contract cancellation requests until noon on Tuesday, June 30.

Students may login to their eLiving accounts and type "COVID" into the comment area of the "Contract Cancellation Request" section.

Housing Assignment staff members will review the requests and send an email confirmation if the request is accepted, terminating the contract.

After June 30, students who wish to cancel their housing contracts will need to submit separate forms and will be charged a fee.

Since freshmen are required to live on campus, only upperclassmen are allowed to submit housing cancellation requests.