Penn State will hold a virtual commencement for summer 2020 graduates across all commonwealth campuses at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 15.

According to a Penn State News release, the ceremony will recognize the academic achievements of all summer graduates and include formal remarks, conferral of degrees and induction into the Penn State Alumni Association.

Following the ceremony, family, friends and graduates can view digital content created to showcase each Penn State college and campus.

Similar to the spring 2020 virtual commencement, the event will include individual student recognition through digital name slides — each depicting a different graduate’s name.

According to the release, Penn State still intends to hold an in-person graduation when large gatherings can safely occur again. The commencement website also said the university still plans on holding an in-person ceremony for spring 2020 graduates when feasible.

Anyone interested in viewing the summer 2020 commencement livestream can do so here.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State students weigh in on LionPATH coronavirus compact On Aug. 5, Penn State students logged onto LionPATH to see a “Penn State COVID-19 Compact” t…