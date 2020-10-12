For those looking for something to enhance an otherwise boring afternoon, Penn State offers a variety of events to keep students engaged.

Below is a list of virtual events available to the Penn State community from Monday to Friday this week.

Monday, Oct. 12

7 p.m. — Learn how to turn the flames of your next bonfire into bright colors with Greglynn Gibbs, a Penn State Berks research support technician, and students from the Berks Chemistry Society. The virtual event is part of the Northeast Regional Campuses’ fall series.

The event is family-friendly, free and the first 25 people to register will receive a free Funky Flames Fire Color Charger packet. The link for registration can be found here.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

11:30 a.m. — As part of the School of Visual Art’s John M. Anderson Endowed Lecture Series, artist Kimberly Camp will host a discussion titled "Cultural Equity in Practice: The Barnes Foundation.” Register for the Zoom session here.

Noon — Brian Patchcoski, director of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity at Penn State, will host "Breaking the Binaries: Expanding our Understanding and Support of Sexual and Gender Diversity across Penn State." In this virtual event, Patchoski will discuss “where our student communities are moving us forward.”

Those interested must register for the event here beforehand.

Noon — Learn about Penn State’s history and growth since its 1855 founding in the virtual and in-person Past to Present Museum. To take part in this event virtually, visit Penn State’s social media pages. The in-person aspect of the museum will be on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn.

7 p.m. — Homecoming’s Talent and Dance showcase will feature clips of performances from Penn State Dance organizations, who are competing for the titles of Best Dance Org and Most Talented. The showcase will be on the HUB lawn.

More information on how to watch will be available on Penn State Homecoming’s Facebook page.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

4 p.m. — Learn about the responsibilities of a museum director from Eric Coe, the Palmer Museum director, and student interns. In this discussion, “A Day in the Life of a Museum Director,” Coe will talk about his experience leading a university art museum in depth.

Watch the event here.

7 p.m. — In her talk “Covering Higher Education,” Susan Snyder will discuss the importance of developing sources and contacts for reporters and how the coronavirus has affected that. Since 1998, Snyder has reported on education for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Her co-led series about the Assault on Learning won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize. Her talk can be viewed through Zoom by following this link.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Noon — Learn how to ready your garden bed for the cold in a virtual gardening panel organized by Katherine Lang, a member of AmeriCorps, a Sustainable Food Systems Program. Register for the event and submit any specific questions you may have by filling out this form before 9 a.m. the day of the event.

6 p.m. — As part of the Penn State Behrend’s 2020 Smith Creative Writers Reading Series, Aimee Pogson will be the featured guest on Thursday. Her short story “Unnatural” was a Pushcart Prize nominee, and Pogson herself teaches creative writing in Behrend and is an editor at the college’s international literary journal. Her talk can be viewed on Zoom through this link.

All day — Thursday is the last day the performance by Cleveland Baroque Orchestra, “Apollo’s Fire,” will be available for streaming. The music performed features artists such as Girolamo Frescobaldi, Gaspar Sanz and Diego Ortiz. The performance, along with additional information, can be found here.

Friday, Oct. 16

7 p.m. — The Penn State Homecoming Parade will be held virtually this year. The events occurring throughout the week can be found on Penn State’s social media accounts such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. There will also be a “Homecoming” icon on the Penn State Go app.