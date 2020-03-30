In compliance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s March 19 order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania, construction at University Park has been suspended.

“We know this constantly evolving situation will have an impact on specific projects and timelines," Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers said via email.

Powers added the university expects to have a "better sense" of the impact in the coming weeks and months. The university will plan and adjust as it is necessary, Powers said.

