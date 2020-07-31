On Friday, University Park Undergraduate Association President Zachary McKay created a new department of civic engagement to facilitate the organization’s preexisting efforts to engage students.

While UPUA holds annual voter registration drives as well other efforts to further civic engagement on campus, McKay’s executive order will create a department to “house the institutionalized facilitation of these civic engagement efforts from year to year,” according to a press release.

According to the executive order, the department of civic engagement will also work to “solidify” UPUA’s relationships with organizations including Penn State’s Center for Character, Conscience and Public Purpose and the Centre County League of Women Voters.

In a tweet announcing the department, McKay encouraged interested students to apply to be executive director of the department at upua.org/applications. Applications open on Saturday, Aug 1.

