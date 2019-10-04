Right leaning organizations at Penn State — such as Turning Point, College Republicans and the Bull Moose Party — both commended and criticized President Donald Trump as he approaches the midpoint of his first term as president.

Sean Semako, the president of Penn State’s chapter of Turning Point, believes Trump has done a great job as the nation’s commander in chief.

“Trump has handled these last two years fabulously,” Semako (senior-advertising and public relations) said. “These years have been the best America has seen in a long time.”

Semako credits Trump’s success to decreasing illegal immigrant crossings, selecting two Supreme Court justices, bringing some active duty members home and reaching an all-time low in unemployment in the past 50 years.

However, Aidan Mattis (senior-medieval studies) , the president of Young Americans for Liberty and the vice president of the College Republicans, said Trump hasn’t always made the right decisions.

“Trump picked some of the wrong people to surround himself with, but he also chose good people, like General [James] Mattis,” said Mattis, who is of no relation to the former secretary of defense.

According to Mattis, Trump’s poor decisions are only in retaliation of the Democrats criticizing him.

“He’s done more good than harm, and when he has done harm it’s a reaction to the Democrats,” Mattis said. “However, the net effect has all been positive.”

In contrast, the president of Penn State’s Bull Moose Party, Kris Malysz denounced Trump’s term in office.

“The American people elected Donald Trump to restrict immigration and take back sovereignty, not enact the GOP’s wish list of tax cuts,” Malysz (graduate-international affairs) said. “Unfortunately, Trump has been a major disappointment in terms of the most important issues he ran on.”

Penn State’s Bull Moose Party was created in 2016 — initially as the “We Are For Trump” club in support of Trump’s candidacy.

In respect to the upcoming election, many think if the Democrats lead with a far-left candidate as their front runner, the Democrats will lose.

According to Semanko, any Democrat or Republican that chooses to run will not win against Trump in the general election.

“The Democrats have zero chance of beating Trump,” Semanko said. “Any Republican who decides to run is an idiot because they won’t win and they are probably just doing it to get name recognition.”

Semako believes Joe Biden will eventually be “destroyed in the media” and all his votes will go to Kamala Harris for the Democratic bid.

Mattis said the Democrats are trying to lose by leading with someone who is too far left.

“For better or worse, it’s going to be a landslide for Trump,” Mattis said.

Malysz also agrees that the Democrats have put their more progressive candidates forward.

According to Malysz, if Trump wins, it will be due to the fact that the Democrats have moved too far left and because of Trump’s new alignment with the donor class in place of his populist support.

Amid all the allegations against Trump and the impeachment proceedings the House of Representatives is going forth with, Mattis said this will have no effect on his re-election.

“It’s ironic that they attacked Trump, but Biden actually did it,” Mattis said. “In the end, it’s just going to hurt the Democrats more.”

Some conservative students believe the impeachment proceedings are “silly.”

“There’s enough support throughout the GOP that these proceedings won’t hurt Trump in the election,” Mattis said. “The only shot Democrats have are with the people they aren't interested in.”

According to Semanko, the inquiry divides the country more and will only hurt those who are pursuing Trump’s impeachment. He added that Trump will be “perfectly” fine.

Similarly, Malysz agrees the inquiry won’t hurt Trump in the long run — and in fact might help the GOP.

“It’s a clown show and the Democrats know [Trump’s impeachment] won’t happen,” Malysz said. “But the GOP probably secretly wants it to happen so they can use it to run on in 2020 and distract voters.”