Penn State Homecoming revealed its logo for the 101st Homecoming, which goes along with its theme of “Envisioning Nittany Horizons.”

The logo depicts Old Main’s bell tower in the style of a traditional seaside lighthouse, with a “beacon” shining from the top.

Penn State student Ron Feinburg designed the logo, which “embodies the spirit of homecoming,” according to a press release.

“Combining this with the iconic imagery of Old Main with a sleek illustration styling evokes the feeling that Penn State is the one guiding us forward into the future.” Feinburg (junior-graphic design) said in the release.

Feinburg’s design was chosen from 18 others coming out of professor Taylor Shipton's graphic design class, which is how the logos are selected every year.

Penn State Homecoming is set to take place the week of Oct. 10.