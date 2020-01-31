After coming to Penn State as a Chinese international student, Ying Cheng searched for a Chinese Chess Club on campus and was unable to find one — leading her to create the club herself.

Chinese chess is a strategic game played by many families in China, and is a major part of the culture in China.

As far as membership, Chinese Chess Club is open to anyone in the Penn State community, not just Chinese students.

Cheng (senior-criminology) said the club uses the Chinese online messaging app called WeChat to inform other Chinese students about the club. She said the club also hosts tables at the Involvement Fair each semester, and around 20 students signed up at the last fair.

“It’s more like an international club, and there are a lot of international people here,” Ruby Jiang, public relations chair for Chinese Chess Club, said. “I think it’s like a big family for all people to come here together. It’s really sweet.”

The club meets every Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. in 365 Willard.

During their meetings, members will pair off to play rounds of the game. The club also hosts a tournament each semester. Anyone is welcome to join, competing until a champion is named.

Members also get together for other special events, including a celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year last week.

“Penn State is mixed with so many cultures, and Chinese culture is one of the most important,” Jiang (junior-telecommunications) said. “…If Penn State students learn something about these Chinese games, then they will know more about Chinese culture.”

Cheng said a common misconception is that Chinese chess is just the traditional version of chess played by Chinese students, while it is in fact its own game.

The club is open to students of all backgrounds, and currently includes American, Japanese and Korean students, and even an exchange student from Australia.

“I feel like it’s not only a place and a platform for people to come together and share their interests and engage in competitive game – it’s also a community,” Cheng said with a smile. “So many people make new friends in our club.”

Koshihiro Makino, an international student from Japan who grew up playing Japanese chess, made the transition to Chinese chess once he learned about the club at Penn State.

Makino (sophomore-biochemistry and molecular biology) speaks three languages — Chinese, Japanese and English — and said the different versions of chess are just like different languages. Some rules and concepts are the same across the board, while each game has its own unique concepts.

“The best strategy to win a game is not always to make the best move,” Makino said. “You need to consider, how can I make my opponents make a mistake? That’s the most interesting part.”

Tianxiang Chu serves as the student coach for the club, helping to teach new members the rules and strategies of the game. He said one round of Chinese chess can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two or three hours.

Chu (senior-computer science) said the concept of Chinese chess is similar to Westernized chess, but has its own unique rules and ties to Chinese history. He said the hardest part is learning what each character means, because each piece has a unique Chinese symbol on it.

Ultimately, Makino said the club has given him the opportunity to talk to and play chess with people from different cultures.

“It's a very nice community for people from all over the world to share their experiences,” Makino said.

RELATED